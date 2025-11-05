'American Idol' Season 8 Contestant Randy Madden Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges Involving Minor

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Monday, Randy Madden, a former "American Idol" contestant from Season 8, was taken into custody on multiple felony sex charges involving a minor.

Madden, 45, is charged with six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, including oral copulation of a person under 18, and genital and anal penetration by a foreign object.

In addition to these offenses, the court documents refer to charges for posting harmful material to a minor, luring, and attempting to stop a witness from reporting a crime. TMZ first reported the arrest.

According to the police, the alleged events occurred between July and September. The age of the victim has not been ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌disclosed.

In his initial court appearance, he entered a plea of not guilty. On Tuesday morning, he posted $100,000 bail and was released until the next hearings.

The question is whether the sheriff's office is hinting at more victims, as they have yet to reveal that ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌information.

From American Idol Audition to Allegations

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ his "American Idol" audition in Phoenix, Madden from Moorpark, California, really put the spotlight on himself. He sang Bon Jovi's "Livin' On a Prayer" to the judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Kara DioGuardi.

However, the four judges didn't like the performance and later dropped the act before the Hollywood round.

The fans remember Madden for his rock style, which included long hair, leather pants, a bandana, and a harmonica around his neck. Energy and courage to be different are the two things people still talk about from his brief time in the show, even though he didn't get through.

The winner was Kris Allen in that season, with Adam Lambert and Danny Gokey as ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌runners-up.

#Exclusive 🚨 Former "American Idol" contestant Randy Madden has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor. https://t.co/RyTHLVQZpz pic.twitter.com/cHkomaYRcE — TMZ (@TMZ) November 4, 2025

Former Contestant Also Arrested in Oklahoma

In a separate case from last year, Billboard reported that Benjamin​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Glaze, "American Idol" season 16 contestant, was arrested in Oklahoma for possession of child pornography, as per the Tulsa Police Department's statement.

The police reported that Glaze, 26, was arrested following the discovery of a smartphone containing over 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material. The department said it began an investigation into Glaze in April after being informed of illegal activities.

The authorities went to his house with a search warrant, after which they found the illegal material.

After the arrest, Glaze was taken to the Tulsa County ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Jail. The police department also shared a photo of Glaze taken at the station, showing him in a Walmart uniform shirt.

Glaze appeared on "American Idol" in 2018, where he made headlines after judge Katy Perry kissed him during his audition.

The then-19-year-old told Perry and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan that he had never been kissed before. Perry invited him to give her a peck on the cheek, but turned her head at the last second, kissing him on the lips instead.

Glaze later told The New York Times he did not feel sexually harassed but was "a tad bit uncomfortable." He explained that he came from a conservative background and had hoped his first kiss would happen in a more personal setting.