Former 'American Idol' Contestant Randy Madden Faces Felony Charges in Minor Sex Case

Randy Madden, a former "American Idol" contestant, has been charged with multiple felonies in California after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

The 45-year-old musician was charged in Ventura County with six felony counts, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 18, oral copulation of a minor, and penetration by a foreign object.

He also faces charges for sending harmful material to a minor, luring, and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, Billboard reported.

Court records show the alleged incidents occurred between July and September 2025. A criminal protective order has been filed on behalf of the alleged victim.

Madden appeared in court via Zoom earlier this week and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

He was taken into custody by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on October 30 and released on November 4 after posting $100,000 bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for November 13, followed by another on November 17.

Randy Madden Seeks Aid After Accident

Madden gained brief fame in 2008 when he auditioned for season eight of "American Idol" in Phoenix, performing Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer."

The audition ended quickly after all four judges — including Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson — voted not to send him through to the next round.

In recent years, Madden has described himself as "disabled" on public records. According to People, he launched a GoFundMe campaign in 2024, stating that he had been unable to work since a serious motorcycle accident in September 2023.

According to his posts, the crash left him dependent on crutches or a cane, and he claimed to have undergone several surgeries to repair his leg.

"My recovery has been challenging, and I can't currently work as a hairdresser due to my condition," he wrote in a June 2025 update.

He said the fundraiser was to help with rent, utilities, and medical expenses while waiting for federal aid.

Before his "Idol" audition, Madden was part of a rock band called Sexual Harassment and continued performing locally until his health issues began.

Authorities have not released additional details about the ongoing investigation, and representatives for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office have not commented. Madden remains free on bail as the case moves forward.