Jack Osbourne broke down in tears in the latest episode of "I'm A Celebrity. Get Me Out of Here!" as it dawned on him that it had been four months since his father Ozzy Osbourne passed away. It was during a campfire chat in the morning that the incident happened; other contestants rallied around and offered their support.

Osbourne was reflective about the tough milestone. He said, "Yesterday was a bit of a delicate day for me... I was doing OK, and then I realized it was the four months since my dad died. Had a good cry with Eddie... but ultimately I'm happy, I'm really happy I'm here."

According to The Independent, the 40-year-old has been open about his emotional struggles in the jungle and shared how grief often catches him off guard since he began competing. The publication also added that Osbourne has continued to fully participate in camp activities despite the personal difficulties of the moment.

Angryginge, who consoled him by saying, "Men cry too." It was a short, fleeting moment of bonding between two contestants forging friendships as they face the reality show pressures.

Things took a more serious turn later when model Kelly Brook got the date wrong, and Osbourne had to correct her. In that moment, she confessed, "I honestly thought it was tomorrow. Jack even had to figure out when my birthday was, is there nothing this guy can't do? How am I going to navigate life without him.."

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers saw Morgan "Angryginge" Burtwistle prepare for his third jungle challenge, Terror-Flying Tours. Ahead of the challenge, comedian Ruby Wax presented him with a rather unusual good luck charm. "I always wear red when I wanna, you know, pull off something." The camp was captivated by the quip.

Coverage from The Standard brought attention to how Osbourne has remained emotionally open since joining the show, and the outlet pointed out he described the day as "delicate," while admitting grief remains fresh.

Throughout the remainder of the episode, Angryginge confronted numerous boxes filled with various animals; he collected 10 out of 12 possible stars during several hesitant and humorous moments. The trial included lizards, toads, rats, spiders, and even crocodiles.

Aitch was appointed the new camp leader, choosing Angryginge as his deputy. The two then handed out chores to the rest of the campmates and made Osbourne a chef, working alongside former Lionesses player Alex Scott.

In those moments, it was Osbourne's vulnerability that resonated with viewers, revealing the strain of public grieving and supportive dynamics developing in the camp.