50 Cent Fires Warning at Marlon Wayans Over Criticism of Diddy Netflix Doc: 'Keep My Name Out Your Mouth!'

50 Cent has fired back at Marlon Wayans after the actor-comedian sparked controversy when he called out the motive behind the rapper's new Netflix documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning." This fight is the latest public feud to draw widespread attention to the high-profile series since its release.

Per HotNewHipHop, 50 Cent's response, in which he shared a picture of Wayans from the 2004 movie White Chicks and wrote, "Keep my name out your mouth, boy." Apparently, it was a direct response to Wayans' recent misgivings about the documentary's storytelling style.

During an interview with REAL 92.3 LA about the project, Wayans emphasized that the documentary might shape public perception in ways that are not factual. His undated, shortened statement is introduced below in a completely neutral way. He said, "Producers can create any narrative," tacking on that long-standing tensions between 50 Cent and Sean "Diddy" Combs complicate the intentions behind the series.

Directed by Alex Stapleton and executive-produced by 50 Cent, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" compiles interviews, archival footage, and commentary from a number of industry figures, including Mark Curry, Al B. Sure!, and Aubrey O'Day. The documentary delves into years of allegations tied to Combs, prompting renewed discussion across entertainment circles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Diddy's representatives spoke out about the Netflix project shortly after it aired. They wrote, "50 Cent is a longtime public adversary who has mocked Mr. Combs for decades, posted fabricated accusations, and publicly celebrated his legal challenges. Even Mr. Jackson has admitted he was 'shocked' Sean ever filmed some of these moments, which underscores that the footage is being exploited for entertainment rather than presented with fairness or context."

While 50 Cent has persisted in using social media to push the documentary, Wayans has tempered that with calls for restraint in public condemnation, invoking wider ramifications of personal dispute and bad timing.

He made his comments at a time when Combs is under increasing pressure and, most recently, legal complications, adding to the controversy of whether the documentary brings closure or prolongs the strife.

Despite backlash from various corners of the industry, Netflix's popularity with documentaries suggests continued public interest.

