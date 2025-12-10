Diddy's 'Self-Incriminating' Lyrics: Fans Convinced Mogul Confesses to Tupac Murder in Shocking Music Clues

The high-profile debate over P Diddy's supposed involvement in the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. reignites after the 50 Cent-produced ''Sean Combs: The Reckoning'' became the number one Netflix show in the United Kingdom.

According to FandomWire, since the documentary's December 2 release, social media has been dissecting lyrics from Diddy's music and is convinced that he talks about the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. Tupac was shot and killed in a drive-by at age 25, while The Notorious B.I.G. was also shot to death a year later in Los Angeles.

Diddy's name has surfaced again and again in talk of both shootings. In a statement oft-quoted in the media, Diddy has declared his innocence: "I have always maintained my innocence."

The documentary, executive-produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, examines Diddy's career and past collaborations, as well as the allegations of sexual misconduct and high-profile deaths tied to him. The two rappers have long been collaborators-turned-nemesis with a famously combative relationship.

Firstly, 50 Cent provided clarity on his previous musical collaborations. He said, "I didn't tell him to say that," when asked about Diddy's lines referencing shootings in the "I Get Money (Forbes 1, 2, 3 Remix)." According to 50 Cent, those lyrics were written by Jay Z, not himself: "Jay did that part right there where he said, 'Shootouts, coastal beefs.' I wasn't around for that, that was like East Coast-West Coast [laughs]," per the Daily Mail.

Fans have shared clips online, pointing to what they believe are confessional lyrics. One fan posted, "Diddy doesn't even hide anything. Listen to the lyrics." Another added, "He was self incriminating before it was cool."

The debate also went to Eminem's 2024 song "Fuel," in which he seems to refer to Diddy and the murders of Biggie and Tupac. Eminem raps, "R.I.P., rest in peace, Biggie / And Pac, both of y'all should be living (Yep) / But I ain't tryna beef with him (Nope) / Cause he might put a hit on me like, 'Keefe D, get 'em.'" Fans praised Eminem's lyrical craft, with one noting, "The way Eminem has tried to tell the truth for YEARS... (allegedly)."

Claims from ex-gang member Keefe D about Diddy's involvement further fuel online speculation about the matter in the documentary. With fans still scrutinizing every lyric and looking back at past controversies, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" remains at the center of public attention.