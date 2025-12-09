Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Gene Deal Fires Back at Misa Hylton' Harassment Allegation Amid Paternity Rumors

Gene Deal has fired back at Misa Hylton's recent social media post criticizing him in the wake of Netflix's new documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

According to HotNewHipHop, Hylton has previously spoken out in frustration over harassment she says she's faced since Deal called into question the paternity of her and Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, Justin.

Deal, who happened to be Diddy's bodyguard, discussed the allegations with The Art of Dialogue. He explained his take on what Hylton was trying to get across.

"I saw that today. Somebody sent me that sh*t today, man," Deal said of Hylton's post. "And my whole thing about it is, Misa, how am I harassing you? I've never harassed you. I've always been a protector of you so far, until now."

He added that denying rumors about Justin's paternity was never his responsibility.

"For you to go and try to snake that whole situation and saying I'm the reason why you being harassed. No. Your ex [Diddy] is the reason why you being harassed," Deal said. "Misa is mad at me and upset with me because I didn't clarify that. It wasn't for me to clarify. Misa, I ain't harassed you not one time."

The now-deleted post by Hylton expressed her concerns about public perception. "Anyone who knows me knows I'm a private person, and it pains me that I even have to post this," she wrote, as per The Shade Room. "The harassment my son and I have been dealing with because of things implied by Gene Deal and stated in a recent Netflix documentary has been heartbreaking. The truth is: the public is being misled about me and my child, we've been dragged into something we never asked for... a cruel game built on rumors and agendas."

"Sean Combs: The Reckoning" hit Netflix last week, and is executive produced by 50 Cent, and directed by Alex Stapleton. Mark Curry, Al B. Sure, Aubrey O'Day, and more make appearances throughout the series.

Diddy's camp has since denounced the documentary, calling it a "hit piece" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter while also criticizing Netflix for using unauthorized footage.

"Netflix's so-called 'documentary' is a shameful hit piece," the statement said. "Today's GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

This dispute between Deal, Hylton, and Diddy's camp keeps the conversation about celebrity documentaries and media representation heated.