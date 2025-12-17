Gracie Abrams Condemns President Trump as 'Poisonous' After Multiple Mass Shootings

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has spoken out after a series of deadly events around the world, criticizing President Donald Trump for what she called a lack of care and compassion.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 16, Abrams reacted to recent mass shootings, global violence, and the president's response to tragedy, calling his behavior "poisonous" and "indefensible."

Abrams shared her thoughts alongside a simple image of a candle flame, a symbol of mourning.

She first expressed deep sadness for the victims of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, where at least 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah gathering on Sunday, December 14.

According to Billboard, She also spoke about the pain felt at Brown University in Rhode Island, where a shooter killed two people and injured nine others on campus within the same 24-hour period.

In her message, Abrams said she felt heartbroken for the families and communities affected, especially during the holiday season, which is meant to be a time of togetherness and light.

She questioned how so much violence could happen so quickly and called attention to the emotional toll it takes on students and everyday people.

Abrams also used her platform to highlight the suffering of civilians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

She described the living conditions faced by many Palestinians as devastating, pointing to the harsh weather and lack of safe shelter.

Her words reflected a broader sense of grief over what she described as growing pain across the world.

Gracie Abrams Reacts to Trump Post

Abrams' strongest criticism was aimed at President Trump following his social media post about filmmaker Rob Reiner, who was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home.

Police later arrested the couple's adult son on homicide charges. Shortly after the news broke, Trump posted a message insulting Reiner rather than acknowledging the tragedy.

Reacting to that post, Abrams wrote that seeing such comments within 24 hours of a family's loss revealed "the most poisonous and vile narcissism" she had ever witnessed from a world leader. She added that the message was impossible to defend, 97.9 VOK reported.

"It is getting harder to find the words to describe the pain in the world," Abrams shared, adding that she was lighting a candle for everyone who is hurting.

Abrams is not alone in her reaction. Musician Jack White also condemned Trump's post, calling it cruel and self-centered, while Billie Eilish echoed concern for the shooting victims and urged people to speak up, push for change, and support leaders willing to reform gun laws.