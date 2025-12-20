'American Idol' Exec Killing Case Paused After Suspect Declared Mentally Incompetent

The criminal case involving the fatal shooting of longtime "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, has been paused after a judge ruled that the suspect is not mentally competent to stand trial.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the accused, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, to be committed to a state hospital for treatment.

On Friday, Judge Maria Cavalluzzi found that Boodarian is currently unable to understand the court process or assist in his own defense.

She ordered him sent to the California Department of State Hospitals, where doctors will work to restore his mental competency.

According to RollingStone, the judge said a hospital bed would be available on January 16 and scheduled a follow-up hearing for March 19.

The ruling came after Boodarian again refused to be transported to court.

His defense attorney, Nancy Kolocotronis, told the judge that her client had stopped communicating with her and that she was unable to have a meaningful conversation with him, even while standing outside his jail cell.

The judge noted that an order allowing doctors to medicate Boodarian against his will would remain in place if needed.

Boodarian Faces Murder and Burglary Charges

Boodarian is charged with two counts of murder and one count of residential burglary related to the July 10 killings of Kaye and Deluca, both 70, MyNewsLA reported.

Prosecutors allege he was burglarizing their Encino home during the afternoon when the couple returned from a grocery trip and encountered him.

Investigators say the suspect used a firearm found inside the home and fled the scene afterward.

The victims' bodies were discovered four days later during a welfare check after friends had not heard from them.

Surveillance video reportedly showed a man climbing over the fence and later leaving the property while hiding a handgun.

Police had responded earlier that day to a report of someone jumping the fence but did not find signs of a break-in at the time. An internal review of that police response is ongoing.

If the case proceeds to trial and Boodarian is convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. However, the case cannot move forward unless a judge later finds him mentally competent.

Kaye had worked on "American Idol" since 2009 and was known for handling music licensing for contestants' performances.

A representative for the show previously said she was deeply respected and loved by colleagues.

Deluca was a songwriter and performer who worked with artists including Micky Dolenz of the Monkees.