Fabolous Sends Cryptic Message as 50 Cent's Roast Game Intensifies: 'I'm Back on My BS'

Rapper Fabolous has ignited new conversation within the hip-hop community after sharing a brief but pointed message on social media, a move that many fans interpret as a possible signal of escalating tension with fellow New York rapper 50 Cent.

The rumor is believed to have originated when Fabolous made an insightful remark on his Instagram page, which gained widespread attention because it was posted during a time of intense discussion about lyrical supremacy and the influence of legendary artists.

Fabolous clarified his earlier statement by posting a follow-up message: "I'm back on my BS,"per HotNewHipHop. This short but vague online remark left fans in a frenzy trying to interpret its meaning and intent.

As per AllHiphop, this post was special because Fabolous has been reported to speak very rarely and let his audience fill the blanks. Reports suggest that Fabolous typically carefully plans and executes his statements, particularly when the situation demands it.

The timing also appeared to align with the recent focus on 50 Cent, who has emphasized that those who challenge his skills will ultimately face consequences. Prior to reviewing the potential implications, the publications spoke about the positive feedback related to Fabolous's freestyles that heightened rumors of a battle being a possibility.

Although neither of the two artists has recently referenced the other in their statements, the two have a mutual past, which continues to shape the public view. The two broke out from the New York scene in the latter half of the 1990s and the early 2000s. Long-standing indications suggest that while the two were once on favorable terms, they consistently maintained a rivalry.

Social media reaction came quickly. Fans have been looking through the lyrics of Fabolous lately and their public appearances for the slightest hint of possible messages. The reaction on the Internet, according to allhiphop, quickly picked up into full-blown debating action, with fans evaluating whether the incident had brought about a lyrical showdown or had merely presented an act of posturing instead.

Observers of the music industry have noted that when a possible beef between the two artists may eventually happen, it will happen in different styles. 50 Cent has long used his influence and storytelling abilities, while Fabolous has long been known for his lyrical prowess.

Currently, there is no confirmation regarding an active feud between the two sides, leaving the entire situation purely speculative. However, the response foreshadows the influence the two have had on the hip-hop establishment.