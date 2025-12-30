Zeus CEO Speaks Out After New Series Featuring Justin & Christian Combs During Diddy's Jail Time Face Backlash

Zeus Network is drawing sharp criticism following the announcement of a new docuseries focusing on Justin Combs and Christian Combs, the sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The series will reportedly follow the brothers' lives in Los Angeles during a turbulent period for their family.

The announcement comes as Sean Combs remains behind bars after being convicted earlier this year on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The case and conviction have continued to cast a shadow over projects connected to the Combs family, fueling debate online about whether the timing of the series is appropriate.

Zeus Network Chief Executive Lemuel Plummer revealed the project in a social media post that was later shared by AllHipHop. Following the initial reaction, Plummer sought to clarify the intent of the series and distance it from Diddy himself.

"To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story. We're not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space.We're simply allowing these stories to be told, and that's the essence of what we're doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light," Plummer said via HotNewHipHop.

Details about the number of episodes or an official release date have not been announced. Plummer did, however, share a brief trailer for the series on Instagram, which quickly sparked backlash in the comments section.

A neutral introduction is provided before reactions from social media users. One commenter wrote, "Lemmy you should've left this one alone, 50 bout to have a field day with you." Another user added, "WTF? Who's watching TS!?"

The controversy surrounding the Zeus Network project stands in contrast to a recently released Netflix documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning." That series, executive-produced by rapper 50 Cent, premiered earlier this month and explores numerous allegations against the disgraced music mogul while featuring commentary from several public figures.

Ahead of that release, Combs' legal team strongly criticized the Netflix production.

A neutral introduction is provided before their statement. "Netflix's so-called 'documentary' is a shameful hit piece," they wrote. "Today's GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

As debate continues online, Zeus Network has not announced whether the backlash will affect the rollout of the Combs brothers' series.