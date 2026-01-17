A$AP Rocky References Rihanna While Seemingly Dissing Drake on New Track

A$AP Rocky is making headlines after releasing his new song "Stole Ya Flow," where he references Rihanna and appears to take direct shots at Drake.

The track is featured on his newly released album Don't Be Dumb, and fans quickly picked up on lyrics that suggest long-standing tension between the two rappers.

The buzz grew stronger after Rocky spoke about the song on "The New York Times' Popcast," which aired one day before the album dropped.

According to People, when asked if he expected listeners to think the song was about Drake, Rocky answered, "I think we all know."

The comment fueled speculation that the Canadian rapper was the target of the pointed bars.

Rocky explained that the issue did not come from one clear moment. Instead, he said friendships slowly changed over time.

"I started just seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes," he said, adding that it felt like shots were being thrown his way. Still, he downplayed the idea of a serious feud, saying, "It really ain't smoke."

When asked if the situation could be fixed, Rocky made it clear he was not interested in repairing the relationship. "It don't even need to be," he said. "For what?"

He later added that the song is open to interpretation, saying, "It's for whoever feel like it's about them."

A$AP Rocky with some shots on "STOLE YA FLOW" 👀



"First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' bitch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent"



"N****s getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame / Throwing dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game" pic.twitter.com/KOERbVUSrA — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 16, 2026

A$AP Rocky Mentions Rihanna on 'Stole Ya Flow'

On "Stole Ya Flow," Rocky delivers some of the album's most talked-about lines. In the chorus, he raps, "First you stole my flow, so I stole yo b—h," before adding, "My baby mama Rihanna, so we unbothered."

The mention of Rihanna stands out, given her past connection with Drake and her current life with Rocky.

Rihanna and Drake were linked on and off in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Drake has openly shared that he had strong feelings for her, feelings she did not return in the same way, Billboard reported.

In 2018, Rihanna said they no longer had a friendship. She later began dating Rocky in 2020, and the couple now share children.

Other lyrics on the song also caught fans' attention. Rocky raps about someone being "still in his feelings," a line many connect to Drake's 2018 hit "In My Feelings."

He also mentions "BBLs," which listeners believe may reference Metro Boomin's diss track "BBL Drizzy."

Rocky and Drake were once close collaborators. Their 2013 song "F–kin' Problems" became Rocky's first top 10 hit.

Over the years, however, their friendship faded. Rocky has previously said he has "bigger fish to fry" than artists sending studio disses.