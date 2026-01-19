Milagro Gramz Is Now Her Own Lawyer in Explosive AI Sex Sham Suit Filed by Megan Thee Stallion

Milagro Gramz has filed a self-represented response opposing the appeal by Megan Thee Stallion in a closely watched Florida case involving harassment, defamation standards, and AI-generated sexual imagery. The filing follows a jury verdict that reduced damages to $59,000 and dismissed a defamation claim.

Gramz, a blogger, submitted a seven-page response arguing the verdict should remain intact after post-trial motions lowered the damages from $75,000 to $59,000. The appeal seeks to revisit jury findings that favored Gramz on key legal questions, WPLG Local 10 reported.

The dispute stems from a lawsuit Megan Thee Stallion filed in October 2024 alleging harassment and the promotion of a sexually explicit deepfake video.

In a description used in court filings, Megan alleged Gramz acted as a "paid surrogate" for Tory Lanez during his criminal trial. The suit further alleged Gramz spread false claims and encouraged followers to view fabricated pornographic content depicting Megan.

At trial, jurors were asked to decide whether Gramz qualified as a media defendant under Florida law.

Jurors found that she did. That determination carried significant consequences because Florida law requires special notice before suing a media defendant for defamation. Jurors concluded Megan failed to meet that requirement, leading the court to dismiss the defamation claim and enter final judgment.

The jury did find Gramz liable on other claims related to promoting the deepfake. Jurors initially awarded $75,000 in damages, which the judge later reduced to $59,000 after post-trial motions. The publication reported that Gramz argues the reduction is precisely why the verdict should stand.

In her filing, Gramz contends Megan Pete cannot accept the benefit of a reduced judgment while attempting to undo the jury findings that produced it. She also asserts Megan agreed during trial that jurors should decide media status and helped shape the jury instructions.

The case has drawn national attention due to its focus on artificial intelligence and sexual deepfakes. Megan Thee Stallion recently received outside legal support from attorneys raising concerns about AI-generated sexual imagery, including lawyers associated with E. Jean Carroll's defamation cases against Donald Trump, according to AllHipHop.

Gramz rejected those policy arguments in her response, stating that broader concerns cannot override the trial record or jury findings. She argued the evidence showed she questioned the content when it surfaced, discouraged AI-generated material, and removed posts after learning more—conduct she says does not meet the legal standard for extreme behavior.

The broader context traces back to July 2020, when Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's home in Los Angeles. Lanez was convicted on three felony counts in December 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.