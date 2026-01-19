Karley Scott Collins Breaks Silence on Keith Urban Romance Rumors After His Divorce

Rising country singer Karley Scott Collins is speaking out after rumors linked her romantically to Keith Urban following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old artist shared a screenshot of an online headline claiming Urban had moved in with her, writing on Instagram, "Y'all, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," along with a laughing-crying emoji, Parade reported.

Collins' statement comes amid growing speculation fueled by her professional connection to Urban.

Collins, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter signed to Sony Music Nashville, recently released her debut album Flight Risk in September 2025.

She has toured with Urban as the opening act on his "High and Alive" tour, which began in May 2025, giving her ample opportunity to perform alongside the country superstar.

In October 2025, Collins took to Instagram to wish Urban a happy birthday, calling him "kind" and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with him.

She captioned a photo of them hugging onstage, "We will never forget how kind you were to us on our first big tour. Feel so lucky to call you a friend!"

Country singer Karley Scott Collins speaks out as Keith Urban romance rumors run rampant https://t.co/pKh4nH5td5 pic.twitter.com/46YeTld30v — Page Six (@PageSix) January 18, 2026

Karley Scott Collins Denies Dating Keith Urban

The rumors linking Collins and Urban surfaced shortly after his divorce from Kidman was finalized earlier this month.

Kidman, an Oscar-winning actress, and Urban had been married for 19 years and share two daughters, Faith and Sunday Rose.

According to PageSix, early reports had also connected Urban to his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, but those claims were dismissed by sources as "absolutely not true."

A source speaking to the Daily Mail in January 2026 claimed that Urban had a new romantic interest and suggested that his daughters were supporting their mother publicly.

The source added, "People think they are even living together," though no confirmation has come from either Urban or Collins.

Collins is no stranger to the spotlight beyond music. She began her career as a child actor, playing Gretel on ABC's "Once Upon a Time," and has released a series of singles including "I Used to Love Him," "Madman," and "Quit You."

Despite the swirling gossip, she maintains that her relationship with Urban is strictly professional and friendly.

With her Instagram post, Collins hopes to put the rumors to rest while keeping the focus on her music.

"Absolutely ridiculous and untrue," she reiterated, signaling that she prefers to laugh off the baseless claims rather than engage with the speculation.