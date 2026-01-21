Mary J. Blige Teases Lost Jay-Z Song, Says Leak Prevented Its Release

Mary J. Blige has revealed a rare behind-the-scenes story about a collaboration with Jay-Z that never officially made it to fans, all because of a leak.

The Grammy-winning singer said the track, recorded years ago, was highly anticipated but ended up shelved after someone from her session leaked it.

"I was playing one the other day and this one actually has Hov on it," Mary teased during her appearance on "7PM in Brooklyn" on Monday (Jan. 19), Billboard reported.

"And it's a monster, too! When we were younger, we were amped recording that record. I'm not gonna say who it was, but somebody leaked it and then we couldn't do anything with it."

The leak left Jay-Z feeling "disrespected," according to Mary, preventing the track from ever being released.

However, she hinted that fans may still have hope for the song in the future.

"Hov, he felt disrespected that someone from my session had leaked it," she explained. "But maybe we could revisit it."

Fans Anticipate Mary J. Blige's Iconic Hits

Mary and Jay-Z's collaboration isn't entirely lost to history. The artists have worked together before, including on "Reasonable Doubt's" "Can't Knock the Hustle," her The Breakthrough album track "Can't Hide From Luv," and the intro to her 2003 album Love & Life.

Their creative connection also extended to the 2008 co-headlining "Heart of the City Tour," which took them across North America, including three sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The revelation comes as Mary J. Blige gears up for a major milestone: her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

According to Babel, The "Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story" residency will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM this summer, running from May 1 through July with 10 shows scheduled.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set that will highlight her most iconic hits, including "Real Love" and "No More Drama."

Mary J. Known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, she has repeatedly shown her ability to turn challenges into memorable moments, both on stage and in the studio.