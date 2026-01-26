Mary J. Blige Caught Slacking? Viral Clips Stir Fan Backlash as Singer Admits 'I Was F—king Exhausted'

Mary J. Blige is pushing back against speculation about her onstage demeanor after viral clips from her 2025 tour prompted fans to question whether the Grammy-winning singer still wanted to be performing.

Blige, 55, who has performed professionally since she was 18, addressed the discussion during a recent appearance on Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast, according to reporting from Atlanta Black Star. Online commentary intensified late in her "For My Fans Tour," as clips circulated showing what some viewers described as disengaged choreography and subdued facial expressions.

In one widely shared video, Blige walked across the stage while performing her remake of Rose Royce's "I'm Going Down," allowing the audience to sing much of the song. While some interpreted the moment as exhaustion, others saw it as disinterest.

One social media user summed up that sentiment, writing, "Mary Just Over It. Blige is so ready to clock out of this tour and go home."

At the time, Blige did not publicly respond to the criticism and continued with the tour, which ran from Jan. 30, 2025, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to April 17, 2025, in Philadelphia, totaling about 40 shows.

During the podcast conversation, Martinez referenced the viral reactions and repeated claims that Blige "didn't want to be there." In response, Blige addressed the rumors directly.

Explaining her condition at the time, Blige said, "Imma curse really hard. I was f—king exhausted because I was on the 30th show of 40 shows."

Martinez followed up by seeking clarification about whether fatigue was truly the issue. Responding plainly, Blige recalled, "We was in Chicago or something like that. I was exhausted. I was kind of over everything. I was just tired."

When the host noted that fans appeared to have been correct in their assumptions, Blige did not disagree.

Reflecting on her career, Blige said, "I've been working hard all my life and sometimes you get tired," adding, "Yeah, I was f—king tired. I was."

She also acknowledged she may have been drinking before taking the stage and mentioned the possibility of doing a "Dry February," framing the comment as candid self-reflection rather than damage control.

Online reactions remained divided. Some fans defended her honesty, while others argued ticket prices warrant peak performance regardless of fatigue.

Beyond touring, Blige has faced added pressures, including a lawsuit filed by former friend and stylist Misa Hylton and lingering public attention on her past divorce from ex-husband Kendu Isaacs, with whom she settled spousal support obligations in 2018.

Despite the scrutiny, Blige is not slowing down. She is scheduled to headline a 10-night Las Vegas residency titled "My Life, My Story" at Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2026.

As Blige made clear, the issue is not disengagement but endurance — and a refusal to pretend fatigue does not exist.

