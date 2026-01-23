Harry Styles' Scaled-Back Residency Draws Criticism: 'It's You Who Got Money To Travel To Every City, Not Your Fans'

Harry Styles is trading his globe-trotting tour schedule for a more compact series of dates this year, a move fans say shifts the burden of travel from the artist to the audience.

The former One Direction star is promoting his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally with a 50-date residency-style tour that will see him perform in seven major cities, including New York, London, Amsterdam, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney, between May and December.

Unlike his last album cycle, which featured an epic 173-date tour lasting nearly two years, Styles' new residency will be concentrated.

Fan Frustration Mounts

The residency format, however, has drawn criticism from fans online.

On X, one fan wrote, "Maybe unpopular opinion, but I hate this residence type touring because it basically shifts the costs of travel to the fans. It used to be the artists trying to get to many fans as possible, now WE have to spend extra money on flights and hotels if we want to see the show."

as someone who goes to many many concerts i have serious beef with harry playing residencies like most people cannot afford concert tickets AND travel costs why are we setting the standard of concert accessibility like this — nat🍉 (@tatooinebarnes) January 23, 2026

Another added, "This. I fucking hate residencies with a passion. It's YOUR job to go see everyone, it's YOU who's got the money to travel to every city! Not your fans."

why don't artists understand that tour means you're supposed to come to US, we're not supposed to come to YOU https://t.co/RsYutJ5hb3 — ໊ (@wandasattorney) January 22, 2026

Others complained about logistical difficulties, noting that tickets, flights, hotels, and time off work add up quickly.

"So fans of an artist are expected to buy tickets for 800€ with two days notice, book flights and other travel, book hotels and take time off work because the artist is staying in one location and they call that a tour," one comment read.

he could’ve just spread out the us shows this is so unfair — EMPRESS 👑 (@YourXEmpress) January 22, 2026

residencies actually suck and should never be considered to even be a tour and especially not a world tour btw that trend is greedy and needs to gtfo — oli 🌙 (@guccixvans) January 22, 2026

Interesting approach. Will be interesting to see if enough people across North America will travel to New York for Harry Styles to sell out 30 nights at MSG. Surprised he didn't do like 10-15 in NY, 5-10 in Chicago/ midwest and 10-15 in LA. — Dare W (@darewecan) January 22, 2026

Music and Release Plans

Styles' new album, produced by longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, will be released on March 6, with lead single "Aperture" dropping this Friday.

This will be Styles' fourth solo album and comes amid renewed competition with former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, who will release How Did I Get Here? the same day.

Fans have been given clues about the return through cryptic marketing, which included a puzzling website, webelongtogether.co, where a clock hit 5 P.M. with the word DISCO perfectly placed on its hands, hinting at an announcement that is about to be made.

On the album cover, Styles can be seen dancing under a disco ball, the cover continues the disco-inspired theme that has been revealed through various promotional posters worldwide.