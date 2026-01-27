Marilyn Manson's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Reinstated Under New California Law

A California judge has brought back a sexual assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson after deciding that a new state law allows the case to move forward.

The ruling gives former assistant Ashley Walters another chance to pursue her claims against the rock musician, whose real name is Brian Warner.

At a hearing on Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran reversed his own earlier decision to dismiss the case.

After reviewing the new law, Assembly Bill 250, the judge said it applies to Walters' lawsuit and revives her claims, Yahoo reported.

"I looked at this closely," Cochran said. "I do think the statute revives the claim. You're [heading toward trial] all over again."

He canceled his Dec. 16 dismissal and allowed Walters to re-file her complaint. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for March 27.

AB 250, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October, creates a two-year window for adult survivors of sexual assault to file civil lawsuits that were previously blocked by time limits.

Judge Cochran ruled that Walters can use this law to move past the statute of limitations that had stopped her case before.

Marilyn Manson Lawyer Denies Assault Claims

According to RollingStone, Manson's attorney, Howard King, said the musician plans to appeal.

In a statement, King said Walters was only allowed to pursue a narrow claim and added, "The undeniable fact is that Mr. Warner never committed any sexual assault."

Walters first sued Warner in 2021. She alleges that in 2010, after he contacted her online to praise her photography, he invited her to his home studio.

According to her lawsuit, he pushed her onto a bed, pinned her arms, tried to kiss her, bit her ear, and forced her hand into his underwear. She says she broke free and left.

The lawsuit also claims that after the incident, Walters later worked as Warner's assistant and experienced ongoing abuse.

She alleges he whipped her, threw objects at her, forced her to stand for long periods, and shoved her into a wall during angry outbursts.

Walters' attorney, Kate McFarlane, argued that the allegations meet California's definition of sexual battery and clearly fall under AB 250. "The law is very clearly in our favor," she said after the hearing.

Judge Cochran said Warner can file a new motion to challenge the case under the new law, meaning the lawsuit will return to an earlier stage instead of heading straight to trial.