Charlamagne Hints at Secret Kanye West Plan Behind 'Bully' Release– And It's Not What People Think

Charlamagne Tha God, a radio personality, says that Kanye West's next album, Bully, probably won't come out as soon as fans think it will. This goes against what netizens are saying online about it coming out soon. Charlamagne talked about the album's timeline and West's very public apology to the Jewish community on a recent episode of "The Breakfast Club."

Charlamagne talked about the issue in response to rumors that Bully would come out on Friday. This rumor has been going around a lot on social media. HotNewHipHop says that he hinted that the project is still a few weeks away. Before making his claim, Charlamagne revealed the information he had received privately. He said on the show, "I heard it's coming out in March."

Charlamagne also talked about the doubts surrounding West's recent apology during the same conversation. Some critics said it was a planned part of the album rollout. Charlamagne's co-hosts had mixed reactions, but HotNewHipHop said that Charlamagne thought the apology was real and not just a way to promote something.

The Wall Street Journal published an essay in which West wrote an apology. In it, he talked about his mental health and how he had acted in the past. West began his remarks by discussing long-term health issues before quoting from the statement. "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the rapper later talked about similar questions and said that his apology was not motivated by business reasons. Before quoting his answer, West stressed how personal the statement was. "This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn't about reviving my commerciality," he told the outlet. "This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit. I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far"

West went on to think about how his words would affect more people and what his duty was as a public figure. He talked about how he sees the aftermath of the controversy before giving his final thoughts. "I look at the wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn't who I am. As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word. It's important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity."

As of now, neither West nor his representatives have confirmed an official release date for Bully. Fans will have to wait for more news and rely on comments like Charlamagne's in the meantime, according to HotNewHipHop.