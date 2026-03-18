Luke Combs Pushes for Country Music Return at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Luke Combs is making a case for country music to reclaim its place on the Super Bowl Halftime stage.

The country superstar recently spoke with "The Zach Sang Show," highlighting the absence of the genre from recent halftime performances and expressing his excitement for a potential return.

"I don't really know why that is," Combs said of the lack of country artists at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Billboard reported.

"It's not up to me. I think the people would love it. That's no pitch for me, I think it's just a pitch for country music in general."

He added that whether it's Garth Brooks, Morgan Wallen, or another country star, "somebody deserves to be up there doing the thing."

Country performers have long been part of Super Bowl history. Shania Twain shared the 2003 Halftime stage with No Doubt and Sting, while the 1994 show featured Clint Black, The Judds, Travis Tritt, and Tanya Tucker.

Since then, country stars have mostly been limited to performing the National Anthem, including Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Mickey Guyton, and Eric Church.

Luke Combs Talks Super Bowl Halftime Show Dreams: ‘Hell Yeah, I Would Do It’https://t.co/8z0Wd4uN99 — billboard (@billboard) March 17, 2026

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Luke Combs Calls for Country Music

Combs emphasized that country music is no longer a niche genre.

"I think country is...in the zeitgeist now.It's not a niche genre anymore," he said. "Even 10 years ago, I would say it was. It's not anymore. I think it's undeniable how many of the top 100 streaming songs in all of music are country."

According to Yahoo, he noted recent chart-topping successes, including his own hits "Forever After All" and his rendition of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," as well as Megan Moroney's "Cloud 9" debuting atop the Billboard 200 and Ella Langley holding the Hot 100's No. 1 spot with "Choosin' Texas."

When asked directly if he would perform at the Super Bowl, Combs didn't hesitate: "Hell yeah, I would do it. I would do it right now." He added a playful nudge to the decision-makers. "We're all waiting...make the call. One of us is ready."

Although Combs hasn't yet been approached to headline the show, he remains optimistic. "How does that even happen? I don't even really know," he said.