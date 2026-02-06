Eric Dickerson Refuses to Back Down on Bad Bunny Criticism Ahead of Super Bowl

Eric Dickerson is standing firm on his criticism of Bad Bunny ahead of the Super Bowl, making it clear he has no plans to soften his stance as the big game approaches.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer doubled down on his comments this week, saying he still does not support the global music star headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

Speaking to TMZ Sports on Wednesday at the San Jose airport, Dickerson was asked if time or public reaction had changed his mind. His answer was quick and clear.

"Hell no. Absolutely not, man," he said. The former Los Angeles Rams running back explained that he believes the NFL should have chosen a performer from closer to home.

Dickerson questioned why the league did not pick an artist from the Bay Area, where the game is being played.

"Why can't we get somebody from right here, from home?" he said. "How about someone from right here in San Francisco?" He added that there are many artists in the area who could have taken the stage.

The NFL legend also raised concerns about whether Bad Bunny's music would connect with the Super Bowl audience.

While acknowledging that the singer speaks English, Dickerson wondered what kind of performance fans should expect. "I don't know if it's going to be in Spanish or whatever," he said. "What sense does that make?"

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dickerson is NOT backing down from his Bad Bunny stance -- and now he’s dragging the NFL into the fire! https://t.co/9emXbnlhvh pic.twitter.com/7qE9KE3KtV — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2026

Eric Dickerson Criticizes NFL Diversity Efforts

His comments went further as he shared his personal view of Puerto Rico, where Bad Bunny is from.

Dickerson said he does not see the island the same way he sees the mainland United States, though he stressed that he has nothing against Puerto Rico itself. The remarks added to the growing debate surrounding the halftime show choice.

Dickerson did not stop with criticism of the performer. He also turned his attention to the NFL, blasting the league's diversity efforts.

He called the Rooney Rule, which aims to increase diversity in coaching hires, "a freaking joke." According to Dickerson, Black coaches are still not getting fair chances at top jobs, Yahoo reported.

"You can't make a person hire a Black coach," he said. "Owners are going to do what they want to do."

He added that people often feel more comfortable with those who look like them, calling it a hard truth in the league.

The former star ended with harsh words for the NFL as a whole. "They'll do anything for money," he said. "As an entity, the NFL is one of the most corrupt organizations there is."