Kurt Cobain's Last Phone Call to Courtney Love Revealed: 'You Made a Really Good Record' – What It Really Meant

New details have emerged about the last phone call between Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and his wife, Courtney Love, just days before his death in April 1994.

Per The Mirror, Love recounted the conversation in an interview, reflecting on the singer's final words. She explained that during the call, Cobain praised her work. "He said, 'Courtney, no matter what happens, I want you to know that you made a really good record,'" she said. Love admitted she initially questioned what he meant.

In that same conversation, Cobain left an eight-word final message for Love: "Just remember, no matter what, I love you," she revealed. The call occurred shortly before Cobain went missing for six days, prompting Love to hire a private investigator and alert friends and authorities.

"His final weeks were marked by instability," Love told Rolling Stone, describing a previous suicide attempt in early March 1994 while he was in Rome, after ingesting a large amount of Rohypnol mixed with champagne. "He was at the end of the bed with a thousand dollars in his pocket and a note saying, 'You don't love me anymore. I'd rather die than go through a divorce.' It was all in his head," she said.

Cobain returned to Seattle and attended an intervention at home with Love, bandmate Krist Novoselic, and others on March 25. He briefly entered a treatment center in California but left soon after, telling staff he was stepping out for a cigarette before leaving. Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, who was seated next to him on the flight back to Seattle, later said he sensed something was wrong.

On April 8, 1994, electrician Gary Smith discovered Cobain's body in the greenhouse above his garage, with a 20-gauge shotgun across his chest and a note. The Medical Examiner for King County has ruled that he died by suicide, while also determining that there were elevated blood levels of Heroin and low blood levels of Valium in his body at the time of death.

Despite the ruling and the official investigation, there have been conspiracy theories surrounding this event, many fans and some private detectives challenge the normal circumstances of his death.

Dave Grohl, Nirvana's drummer, reflected in 2009, "There are some people that you meet in life that you just know that they are not going to live to be a 100 years old. In some ways, you kind of prepare yourself emotionally for that to be a reality."