Rod Stewart's Secret Workout Inspired by Frank Sinatra Sparks Health Alarm Ahead of 2026 Tour

Rod Stewart is facing renewed scrutiny over his health as he undertakes a punishing fitness regimen inspired by Frank Sinatra ahead of his 2026 international tour.

According to Radar Online, the 81-year-old rock legend has alarmed those close to him with a demanding training program that includes underwater drills, sprint work and endurance exercises at his English estate. Stewart has plans to perform 37 dates across North America and Europe in 2026. He is committed to being in top form regardless of his health issues.

Stewart, who has previously battled prostate and thyroid cancer, insists he remains in strong physical condition. In discussing his routine, he said, "I keep myself very fit." He added, "I played soccer all my life – don't so much anymore, because I had a knee replacement. And I've always had a trainer – same guy for 38 years."

His longtime trainer, Gary O'Connor, emphasized a measured approach to aging and fitness. Explaining the philosophy behind Stewart's workouts, O'Connor said, "You have to look at what's attainable, what's repeatable – in other words, it has to be something you can do on a regular basis – and it's got to be relevant to your lifestyle."

However, Stewart's current regime appears far from moderate. The singer has credited Sinatra for encouraging him decades ago to strengthen his lungs through breath control. Recalling the advice, Stewart said Sinatra told him, "Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs – do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath."

As per AOL, as he described the aquatic drills, Stewart said, "We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up."

O'Connor elaborated on the intensity of the sessions. "He really likes doing this because he says it helps his singing. This is all about holding your breath," he said. "We have obstacles, and he's the kind of guy who says, 'Time me,' and then tries to beat it. These aren't just swim sessions – they're almost military-type workouts."

Radar Online reported that Stewart is also pursuing a 100-meter sprint record for his age group. Speaking about that goal, Stewart said, "I'm going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old."

A source close to his preparations voiced concern, stating, "At his age, pushing for explosive speed and extreme breath-hold capacity is extraordinary. The fear isn't about dedication – it's about biology."

Family members have reportedly urged caution. One relative said, "Don't do it! We're worried your heart will literally explode."

Stewart is continuing to train for his 2026 tour even though he has concerns about his own health -- this shows that he is strong-willed and motivated to overcome the difficulties of aging while having health issues.