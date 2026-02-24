Charley Crockett Reveals Past Drug Case Led to Canada Tour Cancellation

Country singer Charley Crockett has canceled his entire Canadian tour after being denied entry into the country because of a 10-year-old drug conviction.

The artist shared the news with fans on Instagram on Monday, Feb. 23, explaining that past legal trouble is still affecting his travel.

Crockett posted a photo of a report from Canada's immigration department showing he was barred from crossing the border. The report cited a March 22, 2016 conviction in Virginia for carrying more than five pounds of marijuana with intent to sell.

"Everybody's got a past," Crockett wrote in his message. "Mine's still haunting me."

The singer said he tried twice within 24 hours to enter Canada. After being denied entry in Vancouver, he attempted to cross again in Kelowna but was turned away a second time.

"I've been advised that it would jeopardize my freedom to try and enter again," he explained. Because of that warning, he said he had no choice but to cancel the tour, Parade reported.

Charley Crockett Apologizes to Fans

The Canadian run was set to begin Feb. 21 at the Orpheum Theatre. That opening show had already been postponed earlier in the day due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The tour also included stops in Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Windsor, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Niagara Falls.

"I'm deeply sorry to announce the cancellation of my entire Canadian tour," Crockett wrote. He confirmed that full refunds will be given at the point of purchase.

He acknowledged that refunds may not make up for fans' time and effort. "I know this doesn't begin to make up for y'all's time and hard-earned money," he said. "I apologize to everyone affected. I know I let y'all down."

According to Billboard, Crockett also shared his appreciation for his Canadian audience. "Canada's such a beautiful country full of some of the best fans in the world, and I've had the time of my life playing shows for y'all," he wrote. "I ain't one to quit and I aim to be back one of these days real soon."

The canceled dates come just days after Crockett announced his upcoming album, Age of the Ram, which is set to be released on April 3.

The project marks the third installment in his "Sagebrush Trilogy," following two earlier albums released in 2025.