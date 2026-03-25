Jay-Z Reveals Battle With Uncontrollable Anger Amid 2025 Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Refuses Settlement: 'It Ain't in My DNA'

Jay-Z has talked about how the emotional toll of a sexual assault lawsuit that has since been dropped affected him for the first time in public. He said he had "uncontrollable anger" while refusing to settle the case.

In late 2024, a woman who didn't want to be named sued the music mogul, saying he had attacked her decades ago. The case was dropped in 2025, but Jay-Z said it had a lasting effect on him personally.

According to reporting by AllHipHop, the 56-year-old artist described the period as one of the most difficult in his life, marked by intense emotional strain and a rare loss of composure.

A report introduced his reflection on the ordeal, stating, "That whole thing took a lot out of me."

He elaborated on his emotional state during the controversy. In the same interview, he said, "I was angry. I haven't been that angry in a long time, uncontrollable anger."

Jay-Z emphasized that the allegations conflicted deeply with his personal values, which he says have guided him since his early years in Brooklyn. The report explained his perspective before quoting him as saying, "I took that really hard. I knew that we were going to walk through that because, first of all, it's not true. And the truth, at the end of the day, still reigns supreme."

The rapper also addressed his decision not to pursue a settlement, despite the potential to quickly resolve the case. The report framed his stance before including his remarks: "I can't take a settlement. It ain't in my DNA."

He added that his business partners, including those tied to major ventures, supported him without hesitation during the controversy.

Beyond the legal battle, Jay-Z described the personal toll of sharing the situation with his family, including his wife and children. According to the report, a moment involving his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, stood out as particularly emotional.

The report introduced the anecdote before quoting him as saying, "To have that, it's priceless. People can say that [they'll always be there for you], but it's very rare that you're going to have to exercise it."

He continued by reflecting on how that support helped him endure the situation. The report included his words: "And in the darkest moment for me, I got to see those sorts of things."

The experience appears to have shifted his outlook moving forward. A report from GQ News summarized his renewed mindset, he said: "We played enough defense. 2026 is all offense."

While the lawsuit has been dismissed, Jay-Z indicated that the emotional aftermath remains significant, and he continues to defend his reputation following the allegations.