50 Cent Throws Major Shade at Jay-Z with Insane Streaming Numbers

50 Cent is getting some heat now that he seems to be bragging about his success on streaming sites, subtly mocking his rival, Jay-Z, and others.

Jackson, who uses the stage name 50 Cent, recently posted what he said were his streaming numbers from March 2026 on YouTube Music, showing he's still beating his rivals.

According to HotNewHipHop, the post showed 50 Cent significantly outperforming peers including T.I., Rick Ross, Diddy, and Ja Rule.

The outlet reported that the numbers placed 50 Cent at 164 million streams, compared to 63.7 million for T.I. and 58.9 million for Jay-Z, though the figures were described as alleged.

In a caption accompanying the post, the rapper made a bold claim about his dominance. He wrote, "I told you I'm the Algorithm, you tube streams for March 2026 it's not about numbers," emphasizing his confidence in his continued popularity.

Coverage cited by the same outlet noted that an earlier version of the caption appeared to include a more direct reference to Jay-Z. It read, "I told you I'm the Algorithm, Men lie, women lie, forget about the numbers. OK IF YOU SAY SO! LOL."

Read more: 50 Cent Accuses Ex Shaniqua Tompkins of Using Court to Drag Up Dirty Secrets in Explosive Book War

The phrase echoed Jay-Z's well-known "men lie, women lie, numbers don't" line, widely interpreted by fans as a pointed jab.

The post, which circulated on social media via DJ Akademiks TV, also referenced a wide circle of figures connected to 50 Cent's past and present disputes. These included artists like T.I.'s son Domani, as well as members of the "Let's Rap About It" podcast such as Jim Jones, Fabolous, Maino, and Dave East.

The outlet reported that many of these tensions stem from long-running rivalries, with 50 Cent frequently revisiting feuds through social media commentary and trolling.

The latest comments come amid renewed friction involving Domani, who recently revisited his diss track "Firebug," which targets 50 Cent and references personal aspects of his life.

The outlet explained that the resurfacing of the track, along with its accompanying music video, may have contributed to 50 Cent's latest online remarks, though the rapper did not directly confirm a connection.

Even though he has released very few tracks lately, 50 Cent is still able to capitalize on his back catalog and its sustained relevance, especially online.

The most recent statements made by 50 Cent are indicative of the fact that established artists are still capable of competing in the modern age despite the prominence of emerging talents.

Separate reporting from The Source supports the broader claim of 50 Cent's streaming dominance, noting that he was the most-streamed New York rapper on YouTube in 2025 with approximately 1.9 billion views worldwide, far surpassing competitors including Jay-Z.