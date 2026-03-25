Jay-Z Says Rap Battles Aren't the Same Amid Kendrick Lamar-Drake Feud

Veteran rapper Jay-Z is raising concerns about the current state of rap battles, saying they no longer feel the same amid the high-profile feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

In a recent interview, Jay-Z explained that while he still enjoys the creativity and "sparring" that come with rap beefs, the culture around them has changed. He said the excitement is now mixed with too much negativity, making the experience less enjoyable than it once was.

"I love the sparring and the music you get," he shared, but added that "it's so much negative stuff that comes with it, you almost wish it didn't happen."

His comments come as Lamar and Drake's feud continues to draw attention, with fans and social media amplifying every move.

Jay-Z pointed out that fan reactions have become more extreme. "People that like Kendrick hate Drake, no matter what he makes," he said, noting that the rivalry has turned personal, Billboard reported.

Instead of focusing on music, he believes the situation has shifted into attacks on character, which he does not see as helpful for the growth of hip-hop. He also expressed concern about how far things have gone, especially when families are brought into the conflict.

"It's too far. It's bringing people's kids in it. I don't like that," he said. For him, this crosses a line that wasn't as common in earlier rap battles.

Jay z gives his opinion on the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar battle that Happened. And how believes social media ruined it pic.twitter.com/7Xv7z5IjpZ — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) March 24, 2026

Jay-Z Says Social Media Ruins Rap Battles

The hip-hop icon suggested that social media plays a big role in making these conflicts worse. In the past, artists could exchange diss tracks and move on. Now, he feels the constant online chatter keeps the drama alive and makes it harder for anyone involved to step away.

"It could stand it before because there was no social media," he explained. "You had the battle and it was fun and then you moved on." Today, he believes technology has made it harder for rap battles to stay about music alone.

According to PageSix, Jay-Z even questioned whether rap battles are still needed in the culture. "I don't know if it's worth it at this point," he admitted, adding that the negative impact may outweigh the benefits.

While he appreciates the music that comes from competition, he thinks collaboration could be a better path forward. At the same time, Jay-Z addressed claims that he played a role in choosing sides in the Lamar-Drake feud.

He denied any involvement, explaining that his decision to support Lamar for a major performance was based purely on the artist's success at the time. "I chose the guy that was having a monster year," he said. "I think it was the right choice."