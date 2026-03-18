A viral conspiracy theory is making waves in the hip-hop world, saying that Rawkus Records may have been secretly funded by the government as part of a cultural experiment.

AllHipHop reported that the rumor says that the powerful independent label was part of a larger effort that used COINTELPRO-like tactics to weaken the revolutionary message of rap music. The theory has gained a lot of attention online, but a lot of the evidence is still up in the air.

The truth is that James Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's son, helped start Rawkus Records. The label was later acquired by Murdoch's media empire in 1998. However, critics argue that connecting this corporate lineage to a federal plot stretches credibility.

A respected industry veteran who witnessed the rise of Rawkus firsthand offered a blunt assessment of the theory.

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"No. Yes, the Murdoch kid funded Rawkus. But their choice of acts to sign was a reflection of opportunity in the market place at the time: underground ny hiphop. Lil Murdoch and his college chronies cornered the fat beats vibes (many white college kids loved) that no label would want to invest in. To their credit, it worked, but ROI wasn't what the plaque certifications reflected. "

Rawkus Records got its name by getting involved in an underground scene that most big record labels didn't pay much attention to. Mos Def and Talib Kweli were already gaining popularity through college radio, live shows, and independent distribution networks.

Timing is another important thing that people often forget to talk about. By the end of the 1990s, the overtly political tone that characterized earlier acts had diminished in mainstream significance. The music industry had changed in favor of artists like DMX and Big Pun, which meant that Rawkus could find a niche instead of trying to replace an existing movement, as per People.

The theory, while thought-provoking, highlights a more significant concern: the rapid dissemination of misinformation on the internet. Claims that are presented as hidden truths tend to spread more quickly than detailed historical accounts.

In the end, there isn't much solid proof that Rawkus Records is a government experiment. Instead, it seems to have succeeded because of smart business choices and a deep understanding of an audience that isn't getting enough attention.