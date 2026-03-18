Karlissa Saffold Drops Bombshell Texts Exposing Chrisean Rock After Denying Grandson's Disability

Karlissa Saffold has publicly shared messages that she says reveal her concerns over her grandson's development after his mother, Chrisean Rock, claimed her son does not have a disability.

According to HotNewHipHop, Chrisean Rock made the statements during an interview with The Danza Project, saying she does not fully trust medical diagnoses and prefers to raise her son, Chrisean Jr., on her own terms.

The outlet reflecting on the situation, Chrisean Rock explained her perspective that a doctor cannot be trusted 100 percent of the time. She believes that her son is moving at his own pace, and she is going to raise him her way.

Saffold responded by posting text messages she said were exchanged with Rock, instructing her to stay away and "mind your business," while emphasizing her own concern for the child's development.

In a post shared by Live Betiz via Instagram, Saffold detailed her observations that Chrisean Jr. was diagnosed with disabilities at just five months old, and Chrisean Rock has been in denial ever since as reported by The Shade Room. Despite being over two years old, Chrisean Jr. still cannot walk or talk. This means that he is developmentally behind, and it should be of great concern to his mother.

The situation has drawn attention online, with many criticizing Rock for not acknowledging the medical diagnosis and questioning the impact on her child. Blueface, Chrisean Jr.'s father, has largely remained out of the public conversation, focusing on raising his other children with Jaidyn Alexis.

Saffold's disclosures show how serious the disagreement is within the family and how hard it is to advocate for a child's needs when parents don't agree.

Commenting on the broader situation, Saffold wrote, "Regardless of whose side you are on, there is no doubt that this is very sad for the child involved. That is who should matter in this situation, and they are being completely neglected. Hopefully, the child is able to get the help he needs."

The ongoing disagreement between Chrisean Rock and her family raises questions about parental responsibility and the importance of addressing developmental concerns, with social media amplifying the debate and public scrutiny.