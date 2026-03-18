Original Pussycat Doll Speaks Out After Being Left Off Reunion Lineup

Carmit Bachar, one of the original members of the Pussycat Dolls, has broken her silence after learning she was excluded from the group's newly announced reunion tour.

The iconic girl group revealed plans for a 53-date tour across the UK, Europe, and North America earlier this month, alongside a new single, "Club Song."

However, only three members—Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts—are set to perform.

Bachar, who helped lay the foundation for the group before its commercial debut, shared her feelings in a heartfelt Instagram post on March 17, Billboard reported.

"I was not contacted regarding the group's decision to move forward, and I learned of these plans at the same time as the public," she wrote, calling the situation "disappointing on a personal level."

Despite the setback, Bachar emphasized her pride in her time with the Pussycat Dolls, a group that scored four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

She expressed gratitude for the fans who have supported the Dolls over the years, particularly the LGBTQ+ community.

"Given my history with the brand, having been part of its foundation long before its commercial debut and instrumental in the connections that led to the record deal... I would have appreciated direct communication," Bachar added.

Pussycat Dolls feud erupts as former band members slam reunion tour after being 'blatantly' left out https://t.co/bfHNAGqjlK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 12, 2026

Carmit Bachar Stresses Respect and Transparency

The singer and dancer stressed that her post was not intended to stir drama or division.

"My intention in sharing this is not to create division, but to honor the truth and the fans who have supported us throughout the years. Transparency and respect are values I hold deeply," she explained.

Looking ahead, Bachar says she is focusing on her well-being while continuing to pursue creative opportunities.

According to Yahoo, she teased upcoming projects, including new music and "an exciting collaboration with a television and music industry icon."

The group first attempted a comeback in 2019, which was canceled due to legal disputes. That reunion included five of the original six members.

Now, with only three Dolls confirmed for the 2026 tour, Bachar's absence has sparked discussion among fans who remember her pivotal role in the group's early years.