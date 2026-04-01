Luke Combs Reveals He Nearly Ruined First Meeting with Blake Shelton

Luke Combs is looking back on a moment early in his career that almost went very wrong—his first meeting with Blake Shelton.

Speaking at a March 20 event, Combs shared that he was extremely sick when he met Shelton and several music executives at a private gathering on a farm in Mississippi more than a decade ago. At the time, he was still unknown in the industry and felt out of place from the start.

"I'm the new guy, nobody knows who I am, and I felt like I wasn't supposed to be there," Combs recalled.

According to The News, he described the setting as beautiful but said he spent most of the trip stuck in his room, feeling unwell. "It was less than ideal. I remember thinking, like, 'Well, this is it. My career's over.'"

While others, including Shelton, enjoyed the trip, Combs said he was barely able to join in. Instead, he passed the time resting and trying to recover, worried that he had ruined a rare opportunity to connect with major figures in country music.

Luke Combs Recalls His 'Less Than Ideal' Initial Meeting with Blake Shelton https://t.co/h0qTwmF2ad — People (@people) March 31, 2026

Read more: Luke Combs Pushes for Country Music Return at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Luke Combs Wows With 'Hurricane'

The turning point came on the final night. Despite still feeling sick, Combs joined a small group gathered around a campfire, where musicians took turns playing songs. When it was his turn, he introduced a track that no one had heard before.

"I don't even have a record deal. I've never had a No. 1, but if I get a record deal, this song I'm going to play is a song I've written," he said before performing "Hurricane." That performance changed everything, People reported.

According to those present, the room fell silent as Combs sang. The song would later become his breakthrough hit, reaching No. 1 and launching his career.

Colin Reed, who hosted the gathering, admitted he initially had low expectations because Combs had been sick the entire time. But the performance left a strong impression, turning doubt into surprise.