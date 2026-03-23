Former Detective at Michael Jackson's Case Breaks Down as She Revisits Legend's Raided Bedroom– Child's Drawing Haunts Her

Former detective Ruby Wolff broke down in tears as she returned to Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch, more than two decades after raiding the singer's home during a high-profile child abuse investigation.

According to Mirror, standing outside the gates, Wolff was confronted by a child's drawing etched on a wall, a sight that immediately stirred memories of the case involving 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo.

She reflected on the emotional weight of the scene, saying, "It's stopped me right here in my tracks. The innocence of a child is the most valuable thing and that wasn't even regarded not just on [Jackson's] end but on the jury's end too. An innocent child drawing this...without knowing the backstory."

Wolff, who raided the property in 2003, revisited the opulent and chaotic interior of Jackson's bedroom, describing the unsettling displays of wealth and unusual décor. "Music started to play... it was Peter Pan music," she recalled. "Then you start seeing the statues of the children in the green grass area. It was creepy."

She detailed the state of the house, including rotting food, scattered stage costumes, and disordered drawers. "Everything in that room was very messy. We found his glove; it was just thrown on the floor. It didn't matter that Michael Jackson had all this money...in reality he's a human, just like everybody else," Wolff said.

While searching for evidence to support Gavin Arvizo's claims, Wolff discovered a briefcase containing pornographic materials, which she described as "a piece of the puzzle that had been found."

Reflecting on the trial, Wolff said the verdict, which acquitted Jackson, was particularly difficult. "Even now, it draws some emotion. When the verdict came back, it was such a blow that we just went, 'Well, where's the justice?' How many fans did we have in the jury? That would have been a nice question to ask."

The former detective expressed concern over a forthcoming Hollywood biopic, Michael, starring Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson and actors Miles Teller and Colman Domingo, which she says glorifies the singer while omitting abuse allegations. "I would say, 'Whose pockets are you trying to fill? What are you doing to make an impact and to protect innocent children? It is them we should be remembering,'" she said.

In separate news, per Independent a federal lawsuit alleges Michael Jackson sexually abused four siblings over several years, claiming he groomed, drugged, and coerced them.

The suit names Jackson's estate and staff, accusing them of facilitating the abuse and enforcing prior silence agreements. The siblings say the 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary helped them recognize the harm they endured. Jackson's estate denies the claims, calling the lawsuit a "desperate money grab."