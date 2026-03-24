Mel B Keeps Hope Alive for Spice Girls Tour Amid Cancelled Anniversary Reunion

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, remains eager for a Spice Girls tour, even after reports surfaced that the group's 30th-anniversary reunion has been canceled.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six at a Revive Collagen event in Los Angeles, the singer admitted she would be on the road with her bandmates "in a perfect world."

"In a perfect world, we'd already be on tour right now, touring the whole entire world," Mel B said.

"I'm always the one going, 'Yes, we're going on tour.' I would love to go on tour. I would love to do music, but it isn't happening."

The Spice Girls—Mel B, Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)—first formed in 1994, quickly becoming a global phenomenon with hits like "Wannabe" and "Spice Up Your Life."

While the group officially disbanded in 2000, they have reunited for special performances over the years, including the 2012 Olympic closing ceremony in London and a brief 2019 tour without Beckham.

Mel B reveals where she stands on Spice Girls tour after reunion cancellation https://t.co/QXMPxMQhLh pic.twitter.com/RdVgLzUY2W — Page Six (@PageSix) March 23, 2026

Mel B Stays Hopeful for Spice Girls Tour

Despite the recent disappointment, Mel B emphasized that her excitement for performing with the group hasn't faded.

"I'm always ready to go on tour with the Spice Girls," she explained. "I wouldn't be sitting here if it weren't for my other four girls, if I weren't a part of that kind of girl power crazy roller coaster ride."

Melanie C, who confirmed that the reunion would not take place, left fans with a hint of optimism, Yahoo reported.

"We are communicating all the time, we want to do something. Who knows when? But I still feel very optimistic, and I keep my fingers crossed that you will see the Spice Girls together at some point in the future," she told "The Smallzy Show."

Mel B has stayed busy in the meantime, balancing her role as a judge on Season 21 of "America's Got Talent" while promoting her partnership with Revive Collagen, a supplement line designed to support skin, hair, and nails during menopause and perimenopause.

She credited the products with helping her energy levels, sleep patterns, and focus, noting they also benefit her ADHD, night sweats, and brain fog.

The singer shared her wellness routine with fans, including spending at least 10 minutes in the sun daily and maintaining balance without overexerting herself.