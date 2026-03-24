Chance the Rapper Ends 5-Year Legal Battle With Just $35 Jury Award

A long-running legal fight between Chance the Rapper and his former manager Pat Corcoran has finally come to an end, with a jury awarding the artist just $35 in damages. The decision followed a trial that lasted more than two weeks, where both sides presented claims about their past working relationship.

The case began in late 2020 when Corcoran sued the rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, seeking $3.8 million. He said he was owed money tied to touring, merchandise, and other work he handled before being fired.

In response, Bennett filed a countersuit in early 2021, asking for $1 million in damages. He accused Corcoran of taking advantage of his role as manager, asking for kickbacks, and harming his career, Pitchfork reported.

After hearing the evidence, the jury rejected Corcoran's claim for millions. Instead, they ruled that Corcoran owed Bennett a small amount — just $35.

While the number may seem tiny, the verdict closed a case that had stretched on for five years.

Chance the Rapper Awarded $35 in Exploitation Countersuit Against Former Managerhttps://t.co/vJ0lbckfJ5 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 23, 2026

Chance the Rapper Says He Owed No Commissions

According to Rolling Stone, Bennett reacted simply after the ruling, saying, "I claim victory in the name of the Lord." His legal team also stood by the outcome.

His lawyer said the jury reached the right decision after carefully reviewing the facts. She explained that Bennett never agreed to keep paying commissions after ending his partnership with Corcoran.

The disagreement between the two dates back to 2012, when they first started working together. At the time, they had a verbal agreement that Corcoran would manage Bennett's music career and receive 15% of profits. However, this deal was never put into writing, which became a major issue during the case.

Corcoran was removed as Bennett's manager in April 2020. According to court filings, Bennett felt Corcoran's actions were hurting his career.

On the other hand, Corcoran claimed that Bennett's family, including his father and brother, influenced the decision and damaged his position.

After the verdict, Corcoran's lawyer said they respect the jury's decision but noted an important lesson. "Get it in writing," he said, pointing out how the lack of a formal contract played a key role in the outcome.