Paris Jackson Accuses Executors of Mismanagement in Michael Jackson Estate Fight

Paris Jackson has renewed her legal battle with her late father Michael Jackson's estate, claiming that the executors have mismanaged billions in assets while drawing hefty fees.

The singer, 27, alleges that co-executors John Branca and John McClain mishandled hundreds of millions of dollars and paid themselves lavish bonuses, despite the estate's growth since Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

In documents filed in Los Angeles probate court, Paris' attorney Craig Peters argues that the estate, now valued at over $2 billion, could have been managed more responsibly.

"Ms. Jackson and her attorneys are once again abusing the courts and the legal system by making a series of false allegations as part of a media campaign to distract from their legal setbacks," estate lawyer Jonathan Steinsapir told TMZ, pushing back against the claims.

Paris has also criticized the upcoming biopic "Michael," which the estate helped produce.

According to Yahoo, she claims the $150 million project involved questionable casting and costly reshoots, saying, "It's troubling to see a botched production on a 3.5-hour biopic which the estate has reportedly invested heavily in."

Steinsapir dismissed these concerns, noting that the executors have overseen successful projects like "This Is It, Michael Jackson ONE" in Las Vegas, and the Tony-winning "MJ: The Musical."

Paris Jackson slammed the two executors running Michael Jackson’s estate and trashed some of the production decisions behind the upcoming biopic in the process … but a lawyer for the estate said her complaints are “without merit.”



Read more: https://t.co/NUilNux2kX pic.twitter.com/LWVJWugECI — TMZ (@TMZ) March 21, 2026

Paris Jackson's Estate Dispute: Control Over Cash

The dispute over finances is said to center on approximately $625,000 in fees and bonuses—a fraction of the estate's multi-million-dollar income from ventures like the Sony Music Group deal, which generated over $600 million for a 50% stake in Michael's catalog, PageSix reported.

Sources familiar with the estate argue that Paris' objections are more about control than money, pointing out that she has already received over $65 million personally and stands to inherit much more alongside her two brothers.

The estate's filings also highlight that many of the funds Paris criticizes were tied up in IRS-controlled accounts or approved by the probate court.

The executors emphasize that all payments, investments, and projects have been overseen with court approval, generating billions in revenue while transforming a $500 million debt into a thriving global business.

Despite the legal clash, Paris' family, including her aunt Janet Jackson, have voiced concerns about the biopic's production and supported Paris' call for greater transparency.

However, the executors maintain that their decisions are carefully reviewed and that Paris' complaints largely ignore prior approvals and agreements.