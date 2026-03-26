Jennifer Lopez's Laughing Fit at Fan Named After Her Ex Has Fans Saying 'She Has PTSD'

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is drawing attention online after a lighthearted moment during her Las Vegas residency reignited discussion about her past relationship with Ben Affleck.

During a recent show, Lopez invited a fan on stage as part of her interactive segment. This is when the viral moment happened. What started out as a fun conversation changed quickly when the fan said a name that had a lot to do with her life.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the interaction unfolded as Lopez scanned the crowd and selected a man to join her onstage. As he approached, she appeared enthusiastic about the choice.

During the performance, she addressed the audience while watching the fan make his way forward. "Oh yes. Look at this guy. We gon' take him for everything he's got."

Per People, once the fan reached the stage, Lopez engaged him directly, asking for his name in front of the crowd.

In a brief exchange, she posed the question. "What's your name." The fan responded with a single word that immediately shifted the tone of the moment. "Ben."

Lopez reacted with visible surprise and humor, referencing the coincidence with her ex-husband's name. "Ben!? Ugh,"

Even though she was shocked at first, she quickly got into the moment, inviting him closer and laughing at the situation as the audience reacted. "Come here."

The incident was widely shared on social media, after which the fans had a lot to say about the incident. They saw the moment as a blend of humor and lingering feelings from her past.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip, some funny and some critical. One commenter thought about how funny the situation was. "There's nothing better than laughing at yourself and your misfortunes."

Another user speculated about the emotional undertones behind Lopez's reaction. "She has PTSD." A third commenter questioned the appropriateness of the moment during a live show.

"Idk I think it's pretty tacky that she does stuff like this, I guess it's part of her show. She wouldn't be laughing if the roles were reversed."

Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce in early 2025 after rekindling their relationship in 2021 and marrying in 2022. Even though they broke up, they have kept things pretty friendly in public and have been seen together at family events from time to time.

The moment shows how Lopez's private life still affects her public image, even when she meets fans by chance. Some people thought the exchange was just harmless fun, but others saw it as a reminder of how long-lasting high-profile relationships can be.

Lopez hasn't said anything about the viral video in public, but the reaction shows that people are still genuinely interested in her personal life as she continues to perform in her residency.