Jennifer Lopez Stuns Vegas in Daring Lace Bodysuit — Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reportedly Unhappy with Kids at Wild Show

Jennifer Lopez made headlines when she performed in a daring lace bodysuit at her Las Vegas residency show, while rumors are circulating about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner worrying that their kids may see her perform.

The 56-year-old star took to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, where she wore several impressive outfits, including one black lace bodysuit adorned with a corset design, bustier cups, and an exposed back.

According to SheFinds, fans flooded social media with praise and criticism following clips of the performance. One user reacted to her appearance. In a comment shared online, the user wrote, "Say what you will, but you can't deny the body!"

Another commenter expressed admiration for her physique and discipline. In a separate post, the user wrote, "If I had her body, I'd be running errands in outfits like this lol."

Supporters also pointed to her longevity in the industry. In another reaction, a fan wrote, "In your 50s and still entertaining like that while looking this good is a flex in itself—56 years old."

Others emphasized her work ethic. In a longer comment, one user wrote, "I'm 51 and work hard to stay fit... J.Lo has incredible work ethic. She lives to work out, rarely drinks alcohol. It takes discipline, and it's a lifestyle change—not just about money."

However, not all feedback was positive. Some critics questioned the performance and styling. One reply to the post was, "She's so thirsty for attention," while another added, "She actually looks great, but this gives a little cringe."

Further comments were made regarding general industry standards. In another comment, a user wrote, "Why is it that, most of the time, women have to be nearly naked to get recognition for talent?"

Beyond public reaction, reports indicate possible tension behind the scenes involving Lopez's extended family. The singer reportedly invited Affleck's children to attend her Las Vegas shows, prompting mixed feelings.

A source described the situation in comments cited by the outlet. In the statement, the source said, "She invited Ben's kids," adding, "Despite everything they've been through, they're still a family unit in many ways."

The source continued by addressing concerns about the performance itself. In the same report, the source said, "Jennifer genuinely cares about the kids, and Ben appreciates that — but Ben and Jennifer Garner aren't exactly thrilled by how wild the show is."

Another insider echoed similar sentiments regarding the show's tone. In a separate statement, the source said, "She's still very close with Ben's kids. They reunited over the holidays, but some of the show's more provocative moments made both Ben and Jennifer Garner uncomfortable. It's a lot for them to take in."

Ben Affleck Signs Over Multimillion-Dollar Mansion to Jennifer Lopez

In separate news, Ben Affleck has reportedly signed over his entire ownership stake in a multimillion-dollar mansion to Jennifer Lopez as part of a revised property agreement, according to TMZ.

Court documents cited in the report reference a "transfer of property among spouses," though they do not specify details. Sources told TMZ that Affleck "GAVE Jen his entire stake in the property -- FOR FREE!!!"

The estate, purchased for over $60 million in 2023, has been on the market since 2024 but has yet to sell despite price reductions. Lopez has continued living in the home while renovating another property.

The same source also reported that Affleck recently sold his AI company, InterPositive, to Netflix for a reported $600 million, which may have influenced the decision.

Neither party has publicly commented on the reported transfer.