Rihanna Reveals in Full Detail the Terrifying Moment Gunshots Tear Through Their Beverly Hills Mansion

Global music star Rihanna has detailed a frightening incident in which gunfire struck her Beverly Hills property, forcing her and her family to scramble for safety during a late-night attack.

Per The Guardian, the incident occurred earlier this month at the residence she shares with partner A$AP Rocky and their children. According to authorities, multiple shots were fired at the home while several occupants, including family members and staff, were inside.

Details reported by Daily Mail cite police documents describing how the situation unfolded rapidly and without warning as the couple sheltered on the property.

In an account given to police, Rihanna described the initial moment she realized something was wrong. The report recounts her recollection of the sounds that first alerted her. '10 loud bangs on metal.'

At the time, A$AP Rocky was asleep nearby, unaware of the unfolding danger. Rihanna reportedly checked outside, only to discover evidence that the noise was gunfire directed at the residence.

According to the police report, she saw visible damage to the vehicle positioned in front of her, indicating how close she had been to the line of fire.

The report outlines how she reacted immediately to protect those around her. She then grabbed A$AP Rocky out of bed, told him they were being shot at, and pushed both of them to the ground,' the report states.

A$AP Rocky later confirmed the urgency of the moment when he spoke with officers about how he was awakened. In his statement to police, he recalled Rihanna's warning. 'They shooting at us.' The couple then moved quickly to secure their children and others inside the property, retreating to a safer area as the situation unfolded.

Authorities said the alleged shooter, identified as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Prosecutors say she shot at the property many times, putting many people inside in danger.

During a court hearing, prosecutors emphasized the severity of the incident and the potential consequences of the attack.

In remarks presented in court, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott underscored the danger posed by the shooting. 'This could easily have resulted in multiple homicides...of children and adults.'

Officials further alleged the attack was deliberate, citing evidence that the suspect arrived prepared.

The prosecution described the incident as 'premeditated', citing Ortiz driving to Rihanna's home 'with a loaded weapon, ammunition and a wig as a disguise.'

Despite the intensity of the event, no injuries were reported among those inside the home. Rihanna later told police she had received threats in the past but could not identify a recent trigger linked to the attack.

The case remains ongoing as the court weighs the charges against the suspect. The incident also brings up ongoing worries about the safety of celebrities, especially when threats turn into real violence.