Taylor Swift's Lavish Honeymoon Plans Revealed — A Jet-Setting Dream Before NFL Season

Rumors suggest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up for a lengthy honeymoon, one that will take them around the world, with stops on several continents before the NFL season kicks off.

According to a report by InStyle, the couple is organizing what has been described as an "off-the-grid" getaway designed to prioritize privacy and shared experiences following their engagement.

A source familiar with the plans told The Sun, "They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be 'off the grid' during this time." The source added, "Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field."

The reported itinerary spans several regions, reflecting what insiders describe as a major priority for the couple. The trip is expected to begin in the Caribbean, with an initial stop in the Bahamas, before continuing to Europe.

Stops in Europe are said to include Lake Como in Italy, Paris and the French Riviera, followed by Croatia. The selection of destinations is said to carry personal significance for both individuals.

A source shared additional insight into the couple's plans, saying, "Taylor already loves that part of the world, having visited before, and Travis is excited to take her there as part of this journey." The remarks also referenced Kelce's Croatian roots as part of the travel inspiration.

Following the European leg, the couple is reportedly expected to visit a private island in Greece, then continue to Singapore and Australia. The honeymoon is anticipated to conclude in Hawaii, aligning with Kelce's preparation schedule for the next football season.

A source described the intent behind the trip, stating, "It's a once in a lifetime experience where they can just be themselves, enjoy the time together before going back to work." The source added, "They are really looking forward to it."

Swift and Kelce became engaged in August 2025 and have maintained a relatively low public profile since then. Reports indicate they have been intentionally taking time to enjoy their engagement before advancing wedding plans.

The honeymoon's timing coincides with a pivotal moment for Kelce, who is reportedly gearing up for what some are calling his last season in the NFL. Their choice to keep a low profile during the trip speaks to a wider attempt to juggle demanding careers with private life.

Though neither Swift nor Kelce has officially acknowledged the specifics of their honeymoon, the rumored arrangements suggest a desire to keep things private and focus on shared moments during this important time.