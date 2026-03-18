Kanye West Files Motion to Dismiss $150K Jury Ruling in Malibu Mansion Lawsuit, Calls Evidence Weak

Kanye West, legally known as Ye, is challenging a $150,000 jury verdict awarded to handyman Tony Saxon following a contentious trial in Los Angeles.

Saxon claimed he suffered serious injuries while working at West's $57 million Malibu mansion, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando, which Ye purchased in 2021.

Saxon alleged that West intended to convert the luxury home into an off-the-grid bunker and ordered the removal of all plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, electricity, and even a built-in concrete fireplace.

When West sold the property three years later, it fetched just $21 million, reflecting a substantial loss. Saxon sought $1.7 million in damages, but the jury ultimately awarded him $150,000, RollingStone reported.

In a recent court filing, West's attorneys Andrew and Catherine Cherkasky argued that the verdict lacked sufficient evidence.

"This case went to the jury without a single admissible medical bill, without any medical records establishing injury, and without expert testimony grounded in any reliable causation or valuation methodology," the lawyers wrote.

They specifically questioned the jury's award of $50,000 each for past and future economic losses, highlighting that no billing records were submitted and the doctor only estimated treatment costs.

Kanye West Files New Motion Asking Judge To Overturn Jury in Malibu Mansion Trial https://t.co/lGDoAiobbI — People (@people) March 17, 2026

Read more: Kanye West Renovation Trial Opens With Sharp Contrast Between Visionary Plans and Injury Claims

Kanye West Files Motion Over Jury Verdict

The attorneys also pointed out a contradiction in the jury's findings.

"While it awarded $50,000 for future economic loss, it simultaneously awarded zero dollars for future pain and suffering, even though the physician's recommendations for future procedures were premised entirely on the possibility that plaintiff would experience intermittent pain requiring treatment," they argued.

They requested that the court either overturn the verdict or order a new trial limited to damages.

Saxon's legal team, led by Ronald Zambrano, dismissed the motion as an attempt to relitigate issues already resolved in court.

"We have strong confidence the judge will make the same decision, disagree with defendants' reading of the law, and leave the jury's verdict as is," Zambrano said.

According to Yahoo, Saxon's lawyer Neama Rahmani added that attorney fees and costs could push the final judgment well above $1 million.

During the trial, jurors determined that Saxon qualified as an employee rather than an independent contractor but found no evidence of wrongful termination, malice, or fraud.

Some jurors noted Ye's behavior on the stand, with one observing that he appeared bored and another stating he seemed contemptuous, though neither affected the final decision.

West's spokesperson, Milo Yiannopoulos, highlighted that portions of the verdict suggested Saxon worked as a contractor, arguing that the damages award was legally barred.