Rihanna Shooting Suspect's Strange One Sentence Line in Court Opens Door to Trial

A single sentence delivered in court by a woman accused of targeting global superstar Rihanna has drawn attention as prosecutors move forward in a case that could lead to a full trial on attempted murder charges.

The suspect, identified as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts, including attempted murder, following a shooting incident in Los Angeles earlier this month. According to the Mirror, Ortiz also faces numerous additional charges tied to the alleged attack.

Authorities allege that Ortiz fired multiple rounds toward a property where Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, were present inside a parked caravan. A police report cited by the outlet stated that although the gunfire struck the vehicle and surrounding property, no injuries were reported.

The case took a notable turn when Ortiz briefly spoke during the legal process after initially declining to answer questions without an attorney present. Her statement has since become a focal point of the proceedings.

In a rare moment of direct comment, the defendant made a brief assertion regarding the charges. Ortiz said, "Can I say one sentence? I would like to say that I wasn't attempting murder. But that's all I wanted to say."

Read more: Rihanna Reveals in Full Detail the Terrifying Moment Gunshots Tear Through Their Beverly Hills Mansion

Prosecutors argue the evidence suggests a deliberate and dangerous act. The outlet reported that authorities believe Ortiz fired at least 20 bullets from a vehicle toward the residence and a neighboring property, striking gates, walls, and parts of the home.

During the investigation, Rihanna told detectives she was inside the caravan when she heard loud noises resembling metal impacts. According to the report, she later discovered bullet holes in the vehicle's window and immediately sought safety.

The account further detailed that A$AP Rocky was asleep at the time and was awakened by Rihanna's warning. Both reportedly took cover before moving into the main residence, where other occupants, including children and staff, were present.

Prosecutors emphasized the seriousness of the incident in court filings and statements. In a formal assessment of the case, Alexander Bott said, "This case involves a dangerous, deliberate shooting into occupied homes. This is the kind of conduct that could easily have resulted in multiple homicides", per Reuters.

Ortiz has also been charged with multiple counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and shooting at an occupied dwelling. If convicted on all counts, she could face life in prison.

During a recent hearing, Ortiz appeared in custody and waived her right to a speedy preliminary hearing, a step that will determine whether sufficient evidence exists to proceed to trial. A request to reduce her bail was denied by the presiding judge.

As the legal proceedings progress, Ortiz's short statement in court will probably be examined closely, just like the physical evidence and what witnesses have to say, all of which will help decide the case.