Benny Blanco Says Selena Gomez Has a ‘Diet of a 5-Year-Old’

Selena Gomez's eating habits are getting attention after her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, described her diet in a very unexpected way during a live podcast event in West Hollywood.

During a taping of the "Goop" podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow, Blanco said the singer and actress "has the diet of a 5-year-old," according to reports from the event held Tuesday, May 12. The comment surprised the audience and left Paltrow visibly shocked as he broke down what Gomez usually likes to eat.

Blanco explained that Gomez often prefers simple, fast food-style meals instead of healthy dishes. According to PageSix, he said her favorite foods include burgers and fries, and even joked about a recent morning when he found her already eating fast food.

"This morning I walked in and she was eating Jack in the Box at 6:45 in the morning," Blanco said, pointing out that his wife tends to choose "whatever is bad for your diet."

Selena Gomez’s ‘diet of a 5-year-old’ exposed by husband Benny Blanco — leaving Gwyneth Paltrow horrified https://t.co/19LjLgZoiI pic.twitter.com/uv2uTwJRTX — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2026

Read more: Selena Gomez Almost Lost Her Wedding Vows Before Marrying Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez's Diet Surprises Gwyneth Paltrow

He added that Gomez, 33, does not really enjoy fruits or vegetables, which added to the crowd's surprise. Still, Blanco made it clear that she does eat some healthier options at times, especially from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Kitchen menu, though he said she usually skips the more leafy parts of a salad.

Paltrow, known for her strict wellness lifestyle and clean eating habits, reacted with shock, responding, "This is NOT Goop approved!" Her reaction drew laughter during the live event, ENews reported.

Blanco also joked that while Gomez avoids most healthy foods, she is more open to certain lighter meals when they are prepared in a fun way.

The discussion highlighted the contrast between Paltrow's wellness-focused diet and Gomez's more relaxed food choices.

Gomez has previously shown her love for cooking and food culture through her show "Selena + Chef," which premiered in 2020. On the series, she worked with professional chefs while learning basic cooking skills and improving her confidence in the kitchen.

She has also admitted in past interviews that she still has "moments" when it comes to cooking but feels she has improved over time.

Despite their different eating habits, Gomez and Blanco have often shared lighthearted moments about their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2025 after getting engaged the year before, frequently support each other's personalities and quirks in public.