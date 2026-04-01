Video of Cardi B Making Backup Dancer 'Sniff' Chair for Her 'Juice' Goes Viral

A moment from Cardi B's current tour has gone viral after the Bronx native was seen directing a backup dancer to smell a chair during her performance of "On My Back."

The incident occurred on March 30 during a stop in Toronto on her "Little Miss Drama Tour," where a concertgoer's clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing both laughter and surprise from fans.

According to reporting by Complex, the moment took place as one of Cardi B's dancers was clearing the stage during the song's choreography, which incorporates a chair as part of the routine. In the widely shared video, Cardi B appears to make a playful request to the dancer.

In the clip, she says, "Look at all that pussy juice. Smell it."

The dancer then picks up the chair, sniffs it, nods in response, and leaves the stage. This gets people in the crowd and online to react.

Earlier in the show, Cardi B sings lyrics that show how fun and daring the set is. She sings, "Come put me on my back, I'm horny," before spinning and encouraging the audience, "Let's keep the party going."

The video rapidly gained attention on social media. One user wrote on X about the viral moment, "Ayo this lady is hilarious asf and he smelt the chair when she asked him to (crying emoji) #littlemissdramatour."

Another fan posted clips from earlier dates of the tour, showing a similar interaction with the dancer during the same song. In that footage, she is heard telling him, "All that pussy juice on that chair. Clean it up."

The tour itself has featured a series of noteworthy appearances and performances. The outlet noted that at one of the sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, guest artist Lil' Kim joined Cardi B to perform "Quiet Storm (Remix)."

Other surprise moments included sets by Fetty Wap, who performed his hit "Trap Queen" at the Newark stop. The singer's week has also included a legal development. A lawsuit alleging that Cardi B's 2024 track "Enough (Miami)" used elements of another artist's song without permission was dismissed in Texas on March 30.

According to court documents reviewed by AOL, producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar—known professionally as Kemikal 956—had claimed similarities between their 2021 song "Greasy Frybread" and Cardi B's work.

The judge ruled that the court lacked personal jurisdiction and that the claims would have failed even if it had been established.