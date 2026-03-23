50 Cent Points Finger at Diddy Over Usher & Justin Bieber Drama Using AI

Rapper 50 Cent has stirred fresh controversy online after sharing an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting an alleged confrontation between Usher and Justin Bieber while appearing to point blame toward Diddy.

According to a report by HotNewHipHop, the post followed speculation stemming from a TMZ report that claimed Usher confronted Bieber at an Oscars after-party earlier this month. Neither artist has confirmed the alleged incident.

The publication described the viral post and its context. "50 Cent shared an A.I.-generated image depicting Justin Bieber and Usher's alleged confrontation, and seemed to allude to rumors about Diddy."

The AI-generated image reportedly shows Bieber grabbing Usher while pointing a finger at him, intensifying online discussions about a possible dispute. The image circulated widely on social media, with some users linking it to longstanding rumors involving Diddy.

In a caption accompanying the post, 50 Cent appeared to reference those rumors. "I was a baby why you let him do that to me. WHAT THAT's what I thought when saw this picture," he wrote.

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While the rapper did not explicitly name Diddy in the caption, the report noted that his history of public criticism toward the music mogul made the implication difficult to ignore.

The source provided additional context surrounding the speculation. While he didn't explicitly connect this to Sean Combs, considering 50 Cent's attacks on Diddy in the past, the context is hard to ignore.

The controversy also revived past discussions about Bieber's early career and his connection to Diddy through Usher, who mentored the pop star. Online speculation has long suggested tension tied to those relationships, though no verified details have confirmed such claims.

The report referenced a prior statement from Bieber's team addressing broader allegations tied to Diddy. "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," Bieber's team reportedly told TMZ last year.

The statement continued by emphasizing the importance of focusing on verified claims. "Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," the singer's team concluded.

The nature of the connection between Bieber and Usher is still somewhat murky, even with the recent buzz. Rumors swirled when Bieber reportedly unfollowed Usher on social media, fueling speculation.

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