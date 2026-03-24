6ix9ine's Florida Mansion Under Siege Again: Armed Woman Claims She's There to Record Music

6ix9ine's Florida residence was targeted again after an armed woman allegedly attempted to enter the property while the rapper remains in federal detention, raising renewed concerns about security at the home.

According to a report by AllHipHop, the incident occurred on Friday at the rapper's property in Palm Beach County. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Chanique Lambert, was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge after being found near the residence.

An account of the situation states, "6ix9ine had his Florida home targeted again while locked up in Brooklyn, this time by a woman claiming she was there to record music with him."

At the time of the incident, as noted by TMZ, his girlfriend, Aliday Alzugaray, was inside the home with her child. A neutral summary of witness observations notes that she saw Lambert attempting to breach the property and quickly realized the situation was dangerous.

A description of the escalation states, "The situation escalated quickly when Aliday realized Lambert was armed with a gun and had been stalking the property for over a month, repeatedly posing as 6ix9ine's cousin to get past security."

Alzugaray reportedly secured herself and her son inside the residence and contacted the rapper, who is currently detained in Brooklyn. Anthony Espinal, a family friend, stepped in to help. He misled the suspect and then notified the people inside.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and took Lambert into custody. A neutral report of the arrest notes, "Police arrived and arrested Lambert on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, with a bond set at $1,000."

Authorities said Lambert gave conflicting explanations during questioning. A straightforward summary of her remarks states, "When questioned, Lambert first claimed that 6ix9ine had instructed her to wait in the backyard to record a song together, then changed her story, saying she was there for art-related work."

This event represents the second significant security lapse at the location in the past few months.

Back in November 2025, NBC Miami reported the scene was grim: masked intruders stormed the property, holding his mother at gunpoint as they searched for valuables and car keys.

That earlier incident resulted in several arrests and the recovery of stolen property, yet it also amplified worries about persistent security flaws. The outlet cited reports indicating the attack had a profound impact, leaving the rapper's mother understandably shaken and prompting her to move.

Despite increased security measures, criminals have once again targeted the home. A dispassionate assessment notes, "The pattern of repeated break-ins and trespassing attempts suggests his celebrity status and current incarceration have made him a target for criminals and unstable individuals alike."

While Lambert's arrest might offer a temporary respite, the question of the property's safety remains.