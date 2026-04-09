Michael Jackson's 'Asexual' Persona Questioned: Journalist Reveals Intimate Details of Icon's Mysterious Night at Lanesborough Hotel

New revelations about Michael Jackson's private life are raising questions about the late pop star's sexuality as his highly anticipated biopic, Michael, prepares for release.

British journalist Jonathan Margolis, a former colleague of Jackson, recounted a striking incident at London's Lanesborough Hotel involving the King of Pop and a young Hollywood star.

Margolis described the scene in detail: "Late one night, there was a knock on the huge double doors. I answered it to see a young male Hollywood star half Michael's age, then 42," he said. "I felt I was now free to get the Tube home, so I left the two of them tucked up in the enormous bed, both studiously reading comics – and at least two metres horizontally apart."

The journalist, who spent significant time with Jackson, also reflected on the singer's reaction to media scrutiny. At a Thanksgiving dinner, he recalled, Jackson asked, "'What I always wanted to know is why do they call me Wacko Jacko? I just don't get it.'"

Margolis said he deflected the question lightly, explaining, "It's down to page design; on a tabloid page in large type, I said, 'wacko' happens to be the same length as 'Jacko.'"

Margolis further addressed Jackson's sexuality, suggesting the allegations against him may not align with the persona he observed, per the Independent.

"My position has always been that I rather liked Jackson and am surprised and saddened by the allegations, as I thought he was, if anything, asexual – any adult side to him crushed by his celebrity from the age of five and his overbearing father," he said. "If what I witnessed was for real – a big if, I grant – his childlike persona, which is the basis of the case for his defense, could have been genuine."

He added, "I suspect the final verdict of history will be that Jackson was desperately troubled and, as a result, his behavior was unacceptable and unchecked."

As per Radar Online, Jackson, who died in 2009, has faced continued legal scrutiny. Earlier this year, four adult siblings filed a lawsuit against his estate, alleging sexual abuse and sex trafficking. A representative for the estate dismissed the claims as a "desperate money grab".

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, set for release on April 24, 2026, has also stirred debate. Production changes and legal constraints led to significant cuts, refocusing the narrative on Jackson's peak career moments and the Bad tour, rather than allegations, as noted by SSB Crak News. Jaafar Jackson stars as his uncle, with Colman Domingo portraying Joe Jackson, while Janet Jackson does not appear.

Ahead of the film's release, Jackson's sister, Janet, and daughter Paris reportedly expressed discomfort with the biopic. A source said Janet criticized it at a private screening, saying, "No! This is horrible. They are doing a disservice," while Paris expressed her preference for honesty over financial gain.

The revelations provide a controversial lens on Jackson's private life, raising questions about his alleged asexuality and his interactions with young celebrities at the Lanesborough Hotel, even as the King of Pop's legacy continues to spark debate.