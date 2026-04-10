Cardi B, Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Buzz After Concert Reunion

Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs are fueling reconciliation rumors after being spotted together at her latest concert stop in Washington, DC, suggesting the pair may be reconnecting after months of breakup speculation.

The reunion happened during Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour stop at Capital One Arena on April 8, where fans captured videos showing Diggs enjoying the show from the crowd. He was seen dancing alongside his mother, Stefanie Diggs, and his younger brother as Cardi performed on stage, appearing relaxed and fully engaged in the night.

After the show, the pair were later seen leaving Cardi's sold-out afterparty at Throw Social. In videos shared online, Diggs exited first, followed shortly after by Cardi, who changed into a purple and white bandage dress before leaving the venue, ENews reported.

The two did not publicly confirm their relationship status.

The sighting quickly sparked talk online, especially since rumors of a split had been circulating earlier this year. Despite that, their recent appearance together suggests they may still be on good terms—or possibly rebuilding their relationship.

Stefon Diggs brought his family to Cardi B’s D.C. show two months after their breakup, and apparently he and Cardi left together after the show ended 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/URhfitczZf — Wholesome Pop (@wholesome_pop) April 9, 2026

Read more: Cardi B Apologizes to Fan After Concert Water Toss Mishap

Stefon Diggs Spotted Enjoying Cardi B's Concert

Cardi, who welcomed a son with Diggs in November, has previously spoken about the emotional support she feels in the relationship, even during uncertain times.

"I feel like I'm in a good space," she said in a past interview. "He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong."

At the same time, Cardi has not shied away from addressing tension publicly.

During a February concert, she appeared to respond to criticism involving Diggs, defending her personal life from outside commentary and making it clear she stands her ground when it comes to her family.

According to People, Diggs' appearance at the concert also showed a more relaxed family moment, as clips posted online showed him enjoying Cardi's performance with relatives, including dancing and singing along to her hit tracks.

The scene added to the growing buzz that the pair may be easing back into each other's lives.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2025 and have since experienced public highs and reported challenges, including rumors of distance during major events earlier this year.