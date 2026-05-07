Justin Herbert Appears in Madison Beer’s ‘Lovergirl’ Music Video Teaser

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is stepping into the music world after appearing in the teaser for Madison Beer's upcoming "Lovergirl" music video. The short clip, shared this week, shows Herbert in a romantic moment with the singer, quickly grabbing attention from both NFL fans and pop music followers.

In the teaser, Madison Beer sings directly toward Herbert, though his face is partly hidden. The scene then shifts to a quiet, playful moment where the two appear to share a kiss, covering it with their hands.

The brief clip has already sparked strong interest online as fans try to catch every detail before the full video is released.

According to ESPN, Beer announced that the full music video for "Lovergirl" will be released on Friday, the same day as her deluxe album "Locket."

The album will include 15 tracks in total, with "Lovergirl" being one of four new songs that have not yet been released. The remaining 11 tracks are already available on streaming platforms.

Justin Herbert makes his debut cameo appearance in Madison Beer’s music video for ‘lovergirl’.



Out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/R7Xg5TzeF4 — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) May 6, 2026

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Chargers QB Justin Herbert Steps Into Music World

Herbert's appearance in the teaser is especially surprising for fans who are more used to seeing him on the football field than in music videos.

While it is still unclear when Herbert and Beer began dating, the pair was first spotted together in August 2025 on a music video set involving Beer. That moment started early rumors about their relationship.

Since then, fans have seen more signs of their connection. Beer has been spotted at SoFi Stadium supporting Herbert and the Chargers during games, ABC30 reported.

One of the most talked-about moments happened when the two shared a kiss on the sidelines before a game against the Washington Commanders, making their relationship more public.

Herbert also recently shared a personal photo of the couple on social media, writing, "My world!" The short message gave fans a rare glimpse into his private life and added to the growing interest in their relationship.