Netflix’s Apex Sends The Chemical Brothers’ ‘Go’ to Massive Streaming Comeback

The Chemical Brothers' 2015 track "Go" is making a powerful comeback after being featured in Netflix's new thriller "Apex."

The song's use in a key movie scene has sparked a major rise in streams, pushing the electronic hit back into public attention nearly a decade after its release.

According to data from Luminate, "Go" saw a 429% increase in U.S. on-demand streaming in the week following the film's April 24 debut.

The track jumped from 92,000 streams between April 17–23 to 487,000 streams between April 24–30. Before the movie's release, it averaged about 13,000 to 14,000 daily streams.

That number soared to 127,000 on April 30 alone, showing how quickly audience interest grew, Se7en reported.

The renewed popularity has also brought the song back onto music charts. "Go" is currently sitting at No. 5 on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart, marking a surprising return for a track first released in May 2015.

It was originally the second single from The Chemical Brothers' album Born in the Echoes and featured vocals from Q-Tip.

The Chemical Brothers’ ‘Go’ Sees 429% Streaming Surge After ‘Apex’ Synchhttps://t.co/eAWlGGfIVw — billboard (@billboard) May 6, 2026

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Taron Egerton's Song Choice Helps Boost 'Go'

The song's rise is closely tied to its placement in "Apex," which is now Netflix's No. 1 global film.

In the movie, the track plays during a tense moment between characters Sasha, played by Charlize Theron, and Ben, played by Taron Egerton.

In the scene, Ben tells Sasha she has until the song ends before he begins chasing her, turning the music into a countdown for survival.

According to Billboard, Director Baltasar Kormákur explained that the idea came during script development. "Originally in the script, [the line was] 'Ten minutes, and I'll come after you,'" he said.

"We came up with this idea that he was going to put on a song, and when the song is over he comes after her."

Kormákur also revealed that Egerton played a big role in selecting the track. "Taron brought this song by The Chemical Brothers," he said.

"At first there was some pushback, but we tried it, and once Taron performed the scene with it, everyone agreed—it worked perfectly."