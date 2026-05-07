Lola Young Dumps Cheating Man After Bluetooth Call Disaster Exposing Lover Has a Wife and Kids

Singer Lola Young revealed how a phone call routed through a Bluetooth speaker exposed her partner's double life, leading to the end of their relationship.

As per Complex, the 25-year-old "Messy" singer shared the story during a confessional segment at Rosalía's Lux Tour performance Tuesday night at London's O2 Arena.

Young recounted that she had been seeing the man for about four months and thought the relationship was becoming serious. "I thought I was falling in love," she said.

The turning point came during an intimate moment when her partner's phone rang. "He gets up, he jumps off, says, 'I'll be back in two minutes,'" Young said. However, the phone call continued to play through the Bluetooth speaker connected to the music system.

She heard the man's wife on the phone asking him to bring nappies for their children. "I heard everything through the speaker, can you believe it?" Young said, eliciting gasps from the audience.

Following the incident, Young said she ended the relationship and added, "I'm back to women," referencing a previous TikTok comment where she mentioned her attraction to women.

Read more: Lola Young Reveals Schizoaffective Disorder Diagnosis and How Addiction Almost Killed Her After Terrifying Stage Collapse

Meanwhile, as per Los Angeles Times, the British singer-songwriter recently shared her journey toward recovery after a public health scare that forced her to cancel the remainder of her North American tour last year.

Young fainted onstage in September during a performance at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City. The incident, which was captured on video and widely shared online, showed Young stumbling and dropping her microphone before collapsing backward.

The Grammy winner immediately canceled the rest of her 21-stop tour supporting her third album, I'm Only F— Myself, including two final dates scheduled at the Hollywood Palladium in December. She spent two months receiving holistic addiction treatment focused on psychotherapy and is now participating in 12-step meetings with a sponsor.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Young called the collapse a "breaking point" that motivated her recovery. "What do you call that? Like, a breaking point which allowed me to then be able to be here today, allowed me to be better for my fans, better for the future, and better for myself," she said.

Young acknowledged the disappointment among some fans over the canceled shows but emphasized her need to prioritize health. "It was a decision that I had to make, and it was sad that I had to do that. What else was I going to do, die? That was the reality of where my addiction was heading," she told Rolling Stone.

The artist has been open about her struggles with cocaine and alcohol addiction, which she often references in her music. Her song "d£aler" describes her complicated relationship with drugs as she sings about trying to stay sober while feeling miserable.

Young also revealed to The Times UK that recovery is an ongoing process. "I'm not the finished article, but I'm doing a hell of a lot better," she said.

This is not Young's first health-related incident. At Coachella 2025, she struggled during her performance in extreme heat, visibly gagging before leaving the stage.

Young thanked fans for their support and asked for understanding as she continues her path to wellness. On social media, she wrote, "I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted so I'm sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. ... I really hope you'll give me a second chance ... once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger."