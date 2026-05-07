Kesha Opens Up About Body Criticism and Why She Regrets Cosmetic Fillers

Kesha is opening up about the pressure of beauty standards in the music industry and how it led her to make cosmetic choices she now regrets, including using facial fillers during what she calls a "horrible filler phase."

Speaking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, released Wednesday, the 39-year-old singer reflected on years of public scrutiny over her appearance and how deeply those comments affected her sense of self.

"People have commented on my body, I internalize those comments, I make that the word of God, I try to adjust my body to somebody else's ... like what they want me to be," Kesha said.

The "Tik Tok" singer explained that constant pressure to meet unrealistic beauty expectations pushed her to experiment with cosmetic fillers.

Looking back, she says the experience didn't feel right and ultimately became something she regrets.

"I went through a horrible filler phase," Kesha shared. "That sucked, because I was like 'oh, that's what I should do ...'"

According to PageSix, she added that she later realized she didn't like how it changed her appearance.

Kesha Recalls Going Through a ‘Horrible Filler Phase’ Until She Realized ‘I Actually Don’t Like the Way That Looks’ https://t.co/jul87612yJ — People (@people) May 6, 2026

Read more: Kesha Gets Emotional on Stage as Cassie Ventura Sends Supportive Flower

Kesha Reflects on Body Image Struggles

Kesha described the emotional toll of trying to "shape shift" herself to match public expectations. "It's just this constant dance with society," she said, noting how difficult it can be for women in the spotlight to feel accepted while also aging naturally, Yahoo reported.

Her comments highlight a broader conversation in entertainment about beauty pressure, with other public figures like Kate Winslet and Brooks Nader also speaking out against cosmetic trends and perfection culture.

"We're not supposed to age ... but I don't know what else to do," Kesha joked during the interview, adding that while she struggles with the pressure, she also doesn't want to keep chasing unrealistic standards.

The singer's reflections come years after her rise to fame in 2010 with hits like "We R Who We R," a time she says placed her under intense public attention and constant judgment about her image.

Beyond beauty discussions, Kesha also shared a personal detail about her life, revealing that she wears a necklace containing her own placenta, something she says was encouraged by her mother for spiritual reasons.